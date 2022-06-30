Andre Drummond joining Bulls

Shams Charania: Free agent center Andre Drummond is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Andre Drummond has averaged 13.3 rebounds against the #Bulls in his career (seems like more). His defensive skills don’t really match his rebounding, but we’ll see how it works in Chicago. Even with 10 years in the league, he turns 29 in August. – 11:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Drummond is fine as a backup center. Was productive in BKN at end of last season. Should be better than any of Bulls’ prior options
Rim protection and upside aren’t there like some of other linked names. But price keeps rest of MLE open to pursue shooting upgrade (Gallo?) – 10:52 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Sources confirm the Bulls have an agreement with free agent center Andre Drummond. It’s a one year deal with a player option on the second year.
Bulls use a slice of their MLE, but will still look to fit another player – 10:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bulls could have used biannual exception on Drummond but they wasted it on Tristan Thompson last March. Had to cut into their MLE instead. – 10:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA free agents: Bulls finalizing deal with Andre Drummond nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My grade for the Andre Drummond signing is up, along with every other major signing today:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 10:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls fans with Andre Drummond news … pic.twitter.com/Lnlq7UbE0v – 10:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If Drummond is part of any closing lineups, here’s a stat to consider: He’s a career 47.3% FT shooter. – 10:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls Day 1 free agency – KD, Zach LaVine news, and an Andre Drummond …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/6/3… – 10:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andre Drummond in his 10 seasons:
— 2x All Star
— 4x REB leader
— 1x All-NBA
— 3rd most double-doubles in a single season
— Most rebounds over the last 10 seasons
Now he’s a Bull. pic.twitter.com/amnViIXnqW – 10:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Congratulations on the new contract @Andre Drummond thank you for your transparency with the media and also being complete jokes lol – 10:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond fun fact: Born in same town where Ben Gordon attended high school. (Mount Vernon, NY)
Also: A dominant memory of covering games at the Palace of Auburn Hills is Drummond dropping 20-20 games on the Bulls. – 10:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls, Andre Drummond progressing towards deal, source confirms, which @Shams Charania had 1st.
Reported this AM that Drummond and Gallinari would be targets and that remains case with Bulls one of Gallinari’s finalists, per source. – 10:18 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Andre Drummond is finalizing a contract with the Bulls, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/CMPXCCtOwq – 10:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Andre Drummond off the board and Blake Griffin likely returning to Los Angeles, LaMarcus Aldridge is the lone Nets’ big from this past season we really have no indication on. – 10:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Andre Drummond is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 13 PPG and 13 RPG on 53 FG% or better in their career:
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Andre Drummond
Drummond has played 15 MPG less than Wilt. pic.twitter.com/lBZFrwnfVL – 12:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Knicks, Andre Drummond, interest level in Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, MEM/Joe Ingles, Oladipo/SAC: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:39 AM
