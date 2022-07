Andre Drummond joining Bulls

I’d expect the Knicks to waive Gibson and then give strong consideration to signing him to a new contract later in the offseason; though, as SNY reported, the club has several backup centers on its radar. Among them: Isaiah Hartenstein and Andre Drummond, per sources. Bleacher Report first noted Hartenstein on the Knicks’ radar. The Knicks will be aggressive in their pursuit of Hartenstein, per SNY sources. The Orlando Magic, as Marc Stein reported, is also a suitor for Hartenstein. Teams with interest in Drummond say the Knicks have a degree of interest in the center. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2022