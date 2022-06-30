Anfernee Simons agrees to $100 million extension with Blazers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract extension, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + WME Sports tells ESPN.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Definetely this was a great deal. Anfernee Simons agreed to a 4-year, $100M deal with the Blazers. It’s clear he’s going to be the franchise’s next leader in post-Lillard era. That’s big! #RipCity
sdna.gr/mpasket/980710… – 7:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
NBA source confirms Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons agree to 4-year contract extension worth $100 million
First reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/0… – 6:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anfernee Simons has agreed to a four-year, $100M contract extension with the Trail Blazers, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
➡️ https://t.co/nUTN5GPLZH pic.twitter.com/8RnaTVOdth – 6:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons is getting paid after a career year:
17.3 PPG
2.6 RPG
3.9 APG
40.5 3P%
Well deserved. pic.twitter.com/Do8gJNfYuM – 6:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
So, let’s say the Nets trade Kyrie then trade Durant but not to Portland.
Then the Nets decide to deal Ben Simmons.
Should the Blazers get in on that? I say, absolutely. But DO NOT give up Anfernee Simons.
He is cheaper, a shooter, more mature and uses up one less m. – 3:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sean Highkin @highkin
This was a formality but the Blazers just announced they extended the qualifying offer to Anfernee Simons.
Expect his new deal to get done quickly, as I wrote along with other free agency thoughts for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers yesterday: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/free-agency-… – 3:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons as a starter in 2022:
22.0 PPG
5.5 APG
45/42/87%
1 of 2 players that shot over 40% on 7.5 3PA. pic.twitter.com/buItoPXzwO – 1:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Plus, NBA executives share their free agency projections for Anfernee Simons, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. More on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:34 AM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Blazers have officially extended a qualifying offer to guard Anfernee Simons, making him a restricted free agent. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / June 29, 2022
Four NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Anfernee Simons could command a four-year, $80-plus million deal in free agency with additional incentive clauses to increase his salary. -via HoopsHype / June 28, 2022
Similar pessimism has been conveyed to me about Portland’s Jusuf Nurkić and restricted free agent Anfernee Simons. Both are widely expected by rival teams to land new deals with the Trail Blazers after free agency opens. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2022
