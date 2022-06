Blake Griffin likely going back to Los Angeles

Griffin showed he can still play with energy and inspire his team during last year’s playoffs, even though it was only in two appearances for a Nets team that was swept. Griffin, because of his lack of mobility, was pulled from the rotation by Brooklyn down the stretch of last season, but played with great aggressiveness in the last two games of the team’s ill-fated postseason run against Boston. “There will be a number of teams that look at him,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They’d be in the mix, at least.” -via Heavy.com / June 29, 2022