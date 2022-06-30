Bobby Portis to re-sign with Bucks

Shams Charania: Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option in Year 4.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis agrees in principle to re-sign with Milwaukee #Bucks for 4 years, $49 million jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:14 PM
Bobby Portis agrees in principle to re-sign with Milwaukee #Bucks for 4 years, $49 million jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks signing mechanisms so far:
-Portis – Early Bird
-Ingles – TAXPAYER MLE
-Matthews – Minimum Exception
-Carter – Minimum Exception
Carter is helped because he’s still got money owed from being waived by Brooklyn. – 6:39 PM
Bucks signing mechanisms so far:
-Portis – Early Bird
-Ingles – TAXPAYER MLE
-Matthews – Minimum Exception
-Carter – Minimum Exception
Carter is helped because he’s still got money owed from being waived by Brooklyn. – 6:39 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Thank you Milwaukee for the endless love and support! Blessed beyond measures! #UNDERDOG #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/0HrJnlkcb4 – 6:38 PM
Thank you Milwaukee for the endless love and support! Blessed beyond measures! #UNDERDOG #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/0HrJnlkcb4 – 6:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today – 6:36 PM
Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today – 6:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Isaiah Hartenstein and Bobby Portis immediately takes 2 of my Suns targets off the board right away. And now Danuel House, one of my wing targets, is going to the Sixers.
KD obviously takes precedence, but definitely keeping an eye on some of these MLE guys in the meantime – 6:08 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein and Bobby Portis immediately takes 2 of my Suns targets off the board right away. And now Danuel House, one of my wing targets, is going to the Sixers.
KD obviously takes precedence, but definitely keeping an eye on some of these MLE guys in the meantime – 6:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Can confirm Bobby Portis’ gamble on himself has paid off to the tune of $49 million to remain in Milwaukee with the #Bucks – 6:06 PM
Can confirm Bobby Portis’ gamble on himself has paid off to the tune of $49 million to remain in Milwaukee with the #Bucks – 6:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option in Year 4. – 6:05 PM
Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a four-year, $49 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option in Year 4. – 6:05 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@CamilleMonae 🦌
Under 24 hours until FA tips off with Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora on the agenda. Also, it’s time for the annual Derrick Rose to the Bucks rumour so we rehashed that discussion.
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
📺 https://t.co/xYEXZwKP0e pic.twitter.com/08e31SCUuu – 12:07 AM
New @lockedonbucks w/@CamilleMonae 🦌
Under 24 hours until FA tips off with Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora on the agenda. Also, it’s time for the annual Derrick Rose to the Bucks rumour so we rehashed that discussion.
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX
📺 https://t.co/xYEXZwKP0e pic.twitter.com/08e31SCUuu – 12:07 AM
More on this storyline
Pat Connaughton: Hold up…… Wait a minute…… Y’all thought we were finished?!?!?? 🦌🤐🦌 @Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/vB5ISegVh6 -via Twitter @pconnaughton / June 30, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2022
Power forward Bobby Portis opted out of his $4.6 million player option with Miwaukee, according to ESPN. According to a source, the Heat would be a team that appeals to him if he doesn’t sign with Milwaukee, but Miami is reluctant to give him or anyone the full mid-level exception, making Portis not likely for Miami. Portis can sign for four years and as much as $49 million with Milwaukee. -via Miami Herald / June 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.