Bradley Beal agrees to return to Wizards on max contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal re-signing all but ensures he will be the Wizards/Bullets’ all-time scoring leader. He’s only 1,320 points behind Elvin Hayes and is likely to pass him this season.
h/t @Chris Miller for that note – 7:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Most notable moves in the 1st hour of 2022 #NBAFreeAgency:
N. Jokic supermax w/ Nuggets
D. Booker supermax w/ Suns
B. Beal supermax w/ Wizards
PJ Tucker to 76ers
M/ Monk to Kings
B. Portis 4-year, $49M w/ Bucks
A.Simons 4-year, $100M w/ Blazers
-Lu Dort 5-year, $87.5M w/ Thunder – 7:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA Free Agents (updated): Bradley Beal takes max with Wizards, Jalen Brunson to Knicks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Biggest contracts in D.C. sports history:
1. Bradley Beal – $251M (2022)
2. Stephen Strasburg – $245M (2019)
3. Max Scherzer – $210M (2015) – 6:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I think an interesting question now that the Beal deal is done is whether it will create some natural urgency for the Wizards in the trade market, now and in the years to come. He’s entering his Age 29 season, so there’s a logical window to capitalize on. – 6:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Everything pointed to Bradley Beal returning to the Washington Wizards on a Supermax $251M Contract. With being near the organization, especially in the last month, the team felt confident in retaining his services. – 6:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is staying in D.C. once again. His 5-year extension will run through his Age 33 season and his 15th year in the NBA.
Our initial story at @NBCSwashington: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 6:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
No drama here. Bradley Beal got the bag: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/06… – 6:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I’m still chuckling that people said and thought Bradley Beal wasn’t re-signing for a quarter of a billion dollars – 6:22 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bradley Beal is 1,321 points away from becoming @Washington Wizards All-Time leading scorer trailing the great Elvin Hayes. Beal has scored at least 1300 pts. in 5 of his first 10 seasons. – 6:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Wizards sign Bradley Beal to $251 million super-max contract extension, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/wizar… – 6:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal re-signing with Wizards on $251M max contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/bra… – 6:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bradley Beal will remain with the Washinton Wizards after agreeing to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract extension, per @Shams Charania.
➡️ https://t.co/eKLR3Y77rE pic.twitter.com/NLYz2FKTNC – 6:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards re-signing Bradley Beal continues a yearslong trend of the organization keeping players they want to keep. They have essentially batted 1.000 in re-signing their own players, from stars to key role players. – 6:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bradley Beal will stay forever at Wizards. The new 5-year, $251M deal remains him in DC and keeps the leader in the team. Big deal for the Wizards! #DCAboveAll – 6:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal now become the only players to ever sign a $250+ million contract. Insane. – 6:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal’s $251 million supermax contract with the Wizards
2022-23: $43.3 million
2023-24: $46.7 million
2024-25: $50.2 million
2025-26: $53.7 million
2026-27: $57.1 million – 6:05 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal will re-sign with the Washington Wizards on a five-year deal worth $248 million, league sources tell me. – 6:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 6:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Will be interesting to see the fine details of Bradley Beal’s new contract
Presume he gets the same player option in the last season and 15% trade kicker that Otto Porter Jr. and John Wall had – 5:32 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat gets meeting with Brunson. And Heat updates on Tucker, Beal, PF options, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:04 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I wonder if the Wizards will even use the full MLE (or 15th roster spot) because if Bradley Beal re-signs for the max, they may not be able to stay under the $150.3M luxury tax with two minimum contracts barring further moves. – 8:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat reportedly gets meeting with Jalen Brunson. Plus Heat-related updates on P.J. Tucker, Beal, free agent power forwards, more, with free agent floodgates sent to open in less than 24 hours: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:46 PM
Chase Hughes: NBA free agency begins today at 6 p.m. While all eyes are on Bradley Beal’s decision, I’m told Thomas Bryant is likely to sign with another team and is expected to have multiple suitors. That would leave the Wizards in the market for a third center. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / June 30, 2022
Wizards All Star guard Bradley Beal declined his $36.4 million player option but has not requested a sign-and-trade to another team. The Heat would have interest in Beal if he asked to be traded to Miami. But as of Wednesday, he had not. -via Miami Herald / June 29, 2022
NBA Central: “Bradley Beal has indicated all along that his loyalties and wanting to see it through in Washington.” – @Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t @The Jump ) pic.twitter.com/f1xVtfwPsp -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 29, 2022
