Brian Windhorst: Dejounte Murray wasn't going to sign extension with San Antonio

Then came the unnerving silence. Sources say the Spurs went quiet for an extended period early this week, with Hawks officials wondering internally if San Antonio might have been retreating from the possible deal or, perhaps, gaining momentum in trade talks elsewhere. Time was of the essence on the Hawks’ side, as Gallinari’s $21.45 million contract for this season was set to fully guarantee by Wednesday evening. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022