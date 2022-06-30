Chris Boucher re-signs with Raptors

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chris Boucher is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $35.25M deal, his agent Sam Permut of @Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
There was a moment last season when it looked like Chris Boucher was heading toward a minimum contract. Good for him for playing himself into some big bucks. – 6:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today – 6:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chris Boucher is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $35.25M deal, his agent Sam Permut of @Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN. – 6:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors sightings at OVO today: Chris Boucher was arriving to workout as Team Canada was wrapping up. I asked him about free agency and he just smiled and shrugged, basically. I know the Raptors want to bring him back and are hopeful, so we’ll see 1/ – 1:48 PM
More on this storyline
After hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Hornets may hold onto Gordon Hayward. Several sources believe the Pacers will keep Turner. Pencil in Chris Boucher to return to the Raptors. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022
John Hollinger: Let’s tackle these one by one. For starters, I think Boucher is more likely to have interest at that price point than Young just because of the age difference, especially on a multi-year deal. The Raptors are far enough below the tax line that they could theoretically sign both to MLE-sized deals using their limited Bird Rights and still have enough to use their own MLE, so they’re in a good spot to retain each. Certainly, I don’t see either getting more than the MLE. -via The Athletic / May 30, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Chris Boucher said he hasn’t thought about his upcoming free agency, focus has been on the season. Will get there in the next few weeks/months. “I love Toronto. Toronto did a lot for me. From the young player I was when I came here to who I am now, I owe it all to Toronto.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 29, 2022
