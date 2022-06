Chris Boucher re-signs with Raptors

John Hollinger: Let’s tackle these one by one. For starters, I think Boucher is more likely to have interest at that price point than Young just because of the age difference, especially on a multi-year deal. The Raptors are far enough below the tax line that they could theoretically sign both to MLE-sized deals using their limited Bird Rights and still have enough to use their own MLE, so they’re in a good spot to retain each. Certainly, I don’t see either getting more than the MLE. -via The Athletic / May 30, 2022