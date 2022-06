Deandre Ayton free agency: Pacers a team to keep an eye on

Clutch Points: The Phoenix Suns are ‘reluctant’ to offer Deandre Ayton a full max contract. Teams are gearing up for a sign-and-trade scenario involving Ayton, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. “There’s max money out in the marketplace for Deandre Ayton.” pic.twitter.com/9yazpbeOpy -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 29, 2022

Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040…

Fresh from our pals @betonline_ag the odds on free agents landing in OKC. Thunder are the favorites for Russ if he isn’t in LA, also mentioned for Ayton and Robinson. pic.twitter.com/U7IrXuOVnr

With the new projected salary cap of $123.6 million, the Spurs’ max cap space possibility expands from $34.4 million to $36 million.Still enough to offer a free agent with 0-6 years of experience a max contract (Example: Ayton) – 2:57 PM

… Could the Hawks still be in on DeAndre Ayton?Clint Capela, one of Bogdanovic and Huerter and their own 2023 first? – 5:37 PM

Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru…

