Deandre Ayton free agency: Pacers a team to keep an eye on

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the most recent The Hoop Collective podcast that he would “keep an eye on Indiana” in regards to restricted free agent Deandre Ayton and that the Pacers were interested in a potential Ayton trade before last season’s February trade deadline (38:20 mark), though the Suns didn’t want to break up their core at the time.
Source: Timothy Rapp @ Bleacher Report
Source: Timothy Rapp @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills opts out as Deandre Ayton-to-#Nets trade rumors heat up nypost.com/2022/06/29/net… via @nypostsports – 8:52 PM
Patty Mills opts out as Deandre Ayton-to-#Nets trade rumors heat up nypost.com/2022/06/29/net… via @nypostsports – 8:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 7:32 PM
Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 7:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
… Could the Hawks still be in on DeAndre Ayton?
Clint Capela, one of Bogdanovic and Huerter and their own 2023 first? – 5:37 PM
… Could the Hawks still be in on DeAndre Ayton?
Clint Capela, one of Bogdanovic and Huerter and their own 2023 first? – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
CBA realities make a Deadre Ayton trade to the Nets very unlikely nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:26 PM
CBA realities make a Deadre Ayton trade to the Nets very unlikely nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Suns players with 15+ PPG on 60+ FG% in a season:
Deandre Ayton (2022)
Shaquille O’Neal (2009) pic.twitter.com/se7OZ1G57x – 2:57 PM
Suns players with 15+ PPG on 60+ FG% in a season:
Deandre Ayton (2022)
Shaquille O’Neal (2009) pic.twitter.com/se7OZ1G57x – 2:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With the new projected salary cap of $123.6 million, the Spurs’ max cap space possibility expands from $34.4 million to $36 million.
Still enough to offer a free agent with 0-6 years of experience a max contract (Example: Ayton) – 2:57 PM
With the new projected salary cap of $123.6 million, the Spurs’ max cap space possibility expands from $34.4 million to $36 million.
Still enough to offer a free agent with 0-6 years of experience a max contract (Example: Ayton) – 2:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fresh from our pals @betonline_ag the odds on free agents landing in OKC. Thunder are the favorites for Russ if he isn’t in LA, also mentioned for Ayton and Robinson. pic.twitter.com/U7IrXuOVnr – 1:23 PM
Fresh from our pals @betonline_ag the odds on free agents landing in OKC. Thunder are the favorites for Russ if he isn’t in LA, also mentioned for Ayton and Robinson. pic.twitter.com/U7IrXuOVnr – 1:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA free agency 2022: Deandre Ayton leads center market ift.tt/Hz7AVl8 – 1:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA free agency 2022: Deandre Ayton leads center market ift.tt/Hz7AVl8 – 1:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players that averaged 17+ PPG and 60+ FG% this season:
— Deandre Ayton
Ayton is a top ____ center in the league. pic.twitter.com/G7wt1N7iHr – 10:54 AM
Players that averaged 17+ PPG and 60+ FG% this season:
— Deandre Ayton
Ayton is a top ____ center in the league. pic.twitter.com/G7wt1N7iHr – 10:54 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 7:40 AM
Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 7:40 AM
More on this storyline
John Gambadoro: Hearing that Deandre Ayton met with his agent Bill Duffy today to discuss potential options heading into tomorrow. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022
NBA Central: “[The Suns] believe that they could find a number of other centers who can give them the type of production that Deandre Ayton can.” 😳 – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (h/t @The Jump ) pic.twitter.com/qJReKLQK7Y -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 29, 2022
Clutch Points: The Phoenix Suns are ‘reluctant’ to offer Deandre Ayton a full max contract. Teams are gearing up for a sign-and-trade scenario involving Ayton, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. “There’s max money out in the marketplace for Deandre Ayton.” pic.twitter.com/9yazpbeOpy -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.