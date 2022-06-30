DeAndre Jordan to Nuggets

Shams Charania: Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has agreed to a deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets depth chart right now…
Starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Bench:
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
Zeke Nnaji
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan
Reserves:
Ish Smith
Christian Braun
Vlatko Cancar
Peyton Watson
Collin Gillespie – 7:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Updated salary cap sheet for the Nuggets.
Keep in mind that this is a projection, but without knowing Davon Reed’s contract, the Nuggets are now $2.5 mil over the tax with DeAndre Jordan’s min deal and Vlatko Čančar’s cap hold.
I’d guess Davon comes in at 2 years, $5 mil. pic.twitter.com/LrqOGuYBi1 – 6:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
My Nuggets cap sheet is up to date with Nikola Jokic’s max deal, Davon Reed’s 2-year minimum, DeAndre Jordan’s minimum, Peyton Watson’s rookie scale & Vlatko Cancar’s qualifying offer.
Denver has 1 open roster spot, 1 two-way spot & the tax-MLE left.
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 6:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Vlatko Cancar’s qualifying offer, Peyton Watson’s rookie scale deal, DeAndre Jordan’s minimum and Davon Reed’s new contract, the Nuggets have one roster spot left. – 6:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bittersweet feeling:
On one hand the Nuggets get their guy, back-to/back MVP Nikola Jokic locked in for the foreseeable future.
On the other, not a great start to the post-Connelly regime with DeAndre Jordan and fliers on draft night. – 6:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Can confirm via league source Nikola Jokic agreed to sign the five-year supermax. Nuggets also adding DeAndre Jordan, as first reported by @Shams Charania. – 6:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If DeAndre Jordan is what you’re left with late in free agency and you need a center, sure. I can understand that.
72 seconds into free agency and that is your guy? I don’t follow that thinking even if it’s a minimum deal. Wait and see who else is out there. – 6:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Nuggets have agreed to a deal with DeAndre Jordan, source confirms as @Shams Charania first reported. – 6:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has agreed to a deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:00 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Never forget: #Nets signed an over-the-hill DeAndre Jordan to a four-year, $40 million deal before benching and trading Jarrett Allen to convince Durant and Irving to sign in Brooklyn. This team scuttled its own rebuilding plan for a Durant/Irving combo and got NOTHING. – 3:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Call me crazy, but the Nets’ culture went down the toilet the minute they moved DeAndre Jordan. AK – 3:03 PM
