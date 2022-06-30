Delon Wright to Wizards

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal to sign with the Washington Wizards, his agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Possible Wizards depth chart
Monte Morris / Delon Wright
Bradley Beal / Corey Kispert / Johnny Davis
Will Barton / Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma / Rui Hachimura / Anthony Gill / Isaiah Todd
Kristaps Porzingis / Daniel Gafford / Vernon Carey Jr. – 10:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Updated story on the Wizards’ moves today after confirming Anthony Gill is returning and Delon Wright is joining: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/06… – 9:49 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards fans screaming “casual!” When someone doesn’t love Delon Wright at that number is #SoWizards lol – 9:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Delon Wright follows in a long line of Wizards Killers who later signed with the team. He was a monster in the Wizards-Raptors 1st round playoff series in 2018. – 9:08 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Wizards have a deal with free agent guard Delon Wright. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Delon Wright will get most of the Non-Taxpayer MLE from the Wizards in that two-year, $16M deal. – 9:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal to sign with the Washington Wizards, his agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. – 9:01 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Gary Harris? Delon Wright? Derrick Jones Jr.? A couple others who might be out of the Jazz’s price range like Bruce Brown? Kyle Anderson? Otto Porter Jr.? – 7:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tax-MLE targets left that I like for the Nuggets:
Donte Divincenzo
Bruce Brown
Delon Wright
Gary Harris – 7:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players the Nuggets could target that are still available and worth the taxpayer MLE (or more):
Delon Wright
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
Derrick Jones Jr.
Gary Harris
Donte DiVincenzo
Target list is drying up. – 7:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With the Wizards still needing guards, I’ve heard (as others have) they like Delon Wright. Avery Bradley or Jevon Carter are also two players to watch. Both could bring 3PT shooting and defense to a backup role. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:53 AM
More on this storyline
David Aldridge: Both years of Wright’s two-year, $16 million deal in Washington are guaranteed. -via Twitter @davidaldridgedc / June 30, 2022
There is mutual interest between Washington and free agent guard Delon Wright. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2022
John Hollinger: As for No. 2, I think it’s obvious that Toronto needs another real guard on the roster, which would also help them avoid running VanVleet into the ground. Ricky Rubio and Tyus Jones are aspirational targets, but I don’t think either is coming here on the mid-level to be a backup. More realistically, old friend Delon Wright would be a nice fit here and could likely be had for less than the MLE. They also might take a long look at Eric Bledsoe, who is almost certain to be waived by Portland. -via The Athletic / May 30, 2022
