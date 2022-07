Delon Wright to Wizards

John Hollinger: As for No. 2, I think it’s obvious that Toronto needs another real guard on the roster, which would also help them avoid running VanVleet into the ground. Ricky Rubio and Tyus Jones are aspirational targets, but I don’t think either is coming here on the mid-level to be a backup. More realistically, old friend Delon Wright would be a nice fit here and could likely be had for less than the MLE. They also might take a long look at Eric Bledsoe, who is almost certain to be waived by Portland . -via The Athletic / May 30, 2022