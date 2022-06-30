Devin Booker agrees to supermax extension with Suns, will feature on cover of NBA 2K23

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Most notable moves in the 1st hour of 2022 #NBAFreeAgency:
N. Jokic supermax w/ Nuggets
D. Booker supermax w/ Suns
B. Beal supermax w/ Wizards
PJ Tucker to 76ers
M/ Monk to Kings
B. Portis 4-year, $49M w/ Bucks
A.Simons 4-year, $100M w/ Blazers
-Lu Dort 5-year, $87.5M w/ Thunder – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker X Phoenix #Suns = 4-year, $214M supermax.
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Devin Booker signing super-max contract extension with Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/dev… – 6:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker in 2022:
26.8 PPG
5.0 RPG
4.8 APG
47/38/87%
$214 million. pic.twitter.com/EAQDoHJxVO – 6:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We knew the Devin Booker supermax extension was happening, but still good the Suns took care of that business right away. No-brainer – 6:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns and All-NBA guard Devin Booker are finalizing a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension that he’s set to sign as soon as next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Booker will also be the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, per sources. – 6:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The “starting talks with Devin Booker” thing is a nonstarter. The Nets literally can’t trade for him with Ben Simmons still on the roster, and KD wanting to come to Phoenix most likely starts and ends with wanting to play with Book and Chris Paul – 4:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’m on vacation.
Might as well keep having fun.
Saw Kevin Durant requesting trade as free agency set to launch at 6 p.m. ET.
Durant and Devin Booker won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Could they win an #NBA title together, too?
What wound happen if they teamed up in Phoenix? #Suns pic.twitter.com/ViuXHMenAa – 3:59 PM
More on this storyline
From Brooklyn’s perspective, sources said, there’s no deal to land Durant in Phoenix that doesn’t start with sending back Devin Booker to Barclays Center. The Suns, of course, would likely hold the line firm. But early indications are the Nets brass is not particularly inclined to take a sign-and-trade that brings back restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. -via Bleacher Report / June 30, 2022
Tommy Beer: Brian Windhorst, on ESPN, says Durant is “focused” on landing in Phoenix, and that one reason KD requested the trade today (before start of FA) was so that DeAndre Ayton could be included in a potential trade package. Windy notes KD’s relationship with CP3 and and Devin Booker. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / June 30, 2022
Marc Stein: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022
