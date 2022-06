Devin Booker agrees to supermax extension with Suns, will feature on cover of NBA 2K23

From Brooklyn’s perspective, sources said, there’s no deal to land Durant in Phoenix that doesn’t start with sending back Devin Booker to Barclays Center. The Suns, of course, would likely hold the line firm. But early indications are the Nets brass is not particularly inclined to take a sign-and-trade that brings back restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. -via Bleacher Report / June 30, 2022