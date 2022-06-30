Dewayne Dedmon re-signs with Heat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat retain Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, lose P.J. Tucker, are linked to trade talks for Kevin Durant. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat remaining free agents: Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris. – 6:54 PM
Heat retain Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, lose P.J. Tucker, are linked to trade talks for Kevin Durant. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat remaining free agents: Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris. – 6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat, now, with 11 players signed or agreed to terms on standard deals for 2022-23: Butler, Bam, Lowry, Herro, Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven, Oladipo, Dedmon, Highsmith…. Haslem and M. Morris remain UFAs. Caleb Martin is restricted FA. – 6:46 PM
Heat, now, with 11 players signed or agreed to terms on standard deals for 2022-23: Butler, Bam, Lowry, Herro, Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven, Oladipo, Dedmon, Highsmith…. Haslem and M. Morris remain UFAs. Caleb Martin is restricted FA. – 6:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Also my predictions: Vic gone, Dedmon gone, PJ staying, SPOT ON AS USUAL! – 6:29 PM
Also my predictions: Vic gone, Dedmon gone, PJ staying, SPOT ON AS USUAL! – 6:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Can confirm Dedmon back on two years $9 M. So Dedmon, Oladipo stay. – 6:27 PM
Can confirm Dedmon back on two years $9 M. So Dedmon, Oladipo stay. – 6:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of @steinbergsports tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:25 PM
Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of @steinbergsports tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat summer/free agency guesses: Oladipo gone, Herro gets 4/110, Martin stays, Dedmon gone, Morris gone, UD returns … and despite tons of evidence to the contrary in recent days, PJ Tucker comes back. – 9:53 AM
Heat summer/free agency guesses: Oladipo gone, Herro gets 4/110, Martin stays, Dedmon gone, Morris gone, UD returns … and despite tons of evidence to the contrary in recent days, PJ Tucker comes back. – 9:53 AM
More on this storyline
Glen Davis returned to TD Garden on Monday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Miami Heat. While there, Big Baby rooted for the C’s and engaged in some trash talk with Heat center Dewayne Dedmon. -via NESN.com / May 25, 2022
Miami: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. PJ Tucker (right calf strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Max Strus (right hamstring strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Gabe Vincent (right knee irritation) has been downgraded to questionable. Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (head cold) has been upgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.