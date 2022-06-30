Gary Harris plans to re-sign with Magic

Jeff Zilgitt: Gary Harris plans to re-sign with the Orlando Magic, I’m told.
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Story on Gary Harris planning to return to the Orlando Magic: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gary Harris is finalizing a deal to return to the Orlando Magic, a league source tells @spotrac – 8:09 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Gary Harris plans to re-sign with the Orlando Magic, I’m told. – 8:09 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Gary Harris? Delon Wright? Derrick Jones Jr.? A couple others who might be out of the Jazz’s price range like Bruce Brown? Kyle Anderson? Otto Porter Jr.? – 7:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tax-MLE targets left that I like for the Nuggets:
Donte Divincenzo
Bruce Brown
Delon Wright
Gary Harris – 7:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players the Nuggets could target that are still available and worth the taxpayer MLE (or more):
Delon Wright
Bruce Brown
Gary Payton II
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
Derrick Jones Jr.
Gary Harris
Donte DiVincenzo
Target list is drying up. – 7:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?
Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0… – 11:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Gary Harris, Danuel House Jr. and a few other wings the Suns could target with their MLE in free agency: bit.ly/3I0WIHm – 3:09 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris has agreed on a two-year, $26 million contract extension, his agents Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2022
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
