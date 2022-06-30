Grizzlies interested in Joe ingles

Jake Fischer on Joe Ingles: I wrote that there is belief Joe Ingles could go back to Portland. But today and tonight, I mean, it really does sound like he’s got several options closer to the full, mid-level, around 10 a year. And it seems like there’s a lot of interest from Memphis.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Where might Joe Ingles play next season? https://t.co/WUkTpsynYB pic.twitter.com/TCke4rp4WO – 2:41 PM
Where might Joe Ingles play next season? https://t.co/WUkTpsynYB pic.twitter.com/TCke4rp4WO – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
Meanwhile, Joe Ingles has spent a portion of his rehab in Portland, sources said. There’s a belief the veteran guard could return to the Trail Blazers following his trade-deadline move to Portland, although Ingles appears to have plenty of interest from other teams. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Joe Ingles: Coach Q was the only NBA coach to believe in me & give me a chance 8 years ago. He will be back & I can’t wait for it.. His dedication & care is hard to find. I’ll forever have so much time for Q as a coach & as a friend. Thanks coach! -via Twitter @Joeingles7 / June 5, 2022
Joe Ingles: And let’s be honest, Q didn’t wanna coach without me apart of it.. 🫣😎 -via Twitter @Joeingles7 / June 5, 2022
