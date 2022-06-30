Grizzlies interested in Joe ingles

Main Rumors

June 30, 2022

By |

Jake Fischer on Joe Ingles: I wrote that there is belief Joe Ingles could go back to Portland. But today and tonight, I mean, it really does sound like he’s got several options closer to the full, mid-level, around 10 a year. And it seems like there’s a lot of interest from Memphis.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
☕️☕️☕️👀 – 4:24 PM

Meanwhile, Joe Ingles has spent a portion of his rehab in Portland, sources said. There’s a belief the veteran guard could return to the Trail Blazers following his trade-deadline move to Portland, although Ingles appears to have plenty of interest from other teams. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022

