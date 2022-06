Hawks looking to expand Dejounte Murray trade?

The Bulls would join a list of contending teams to show interest in Danilo Gallinari should the veteran shooter be waived by the San Antonio Spurs as expected. The Spurs acquired Gallinari in Wednesday’s trade with the Atlanta Hawks centered on Dejounte Murray. If this deal were to happen, it would likely be in the neighborhood of $7-8 million annually for two years. Billy Donovan coached Gallinari in Oklahoma City. -via NBC Sports / June 30, 2022