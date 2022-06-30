Hawks were among teams monitoring Kevin Durant situation

While the Murray talks were evolving, sources say the Hawks were monitoring Brooklyn’s situation closely and – like so many other teams around the league – seriously preparing for the possibility that Nets star Kevin Durant might ask for a trade. While Kyrie Irving’s decision to opt in for the final year of his contract brought a quick end to the Durant chatter, the Hawks’ interest spoke volumes about the scope and urgency of their search.
Source: Chris Kirschner, Sam Amick, Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Crazy. The two teams KD and Kyrie CHOSE to LEAVE, willingly, just got finished battling in the NBA Finals. – 11:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tobias Harris over the last 5 seasons:
19.0 PPG
6.8 RPG
3.0 APG
38.9 3P%
Only KD, PG13, KAT and Tatum have recorded that statline or better since 2018 pic.twitter.com/qm2LIrPIzr – 2:33 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Clippers title favorites in 2023? Would the Warriors have beaten LeBron’s Cavs without KD? Latest on Deshaun Watson & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @JosinaAnderson @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:36 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The June mailbag is up. On the KD/Kyrie saga, ideal offseason and I got some scouts to weigh in on Alondes Williams: theathletic.com/3388143/2022/0… – 9:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green: Warriors wouldn’t have beaten Cavaliers in 2017, 2018 without Kevin Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/dra… – 7:31 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Most effective pick and roll ball handlers (including passes) in the NBA last season, per Synergy (minimum 200 possessions)
1. James Harden: 1.164 PPP
2. Seth Curry: 1.142
3. Jaylen Nowell: 1.123
4. Chris Paul: 1.108
5. Kevin Durant: 1.103 pic.twitter.com/S6ik85MRon – 12:43 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Usually when a team hires a player’s relative in an attempt to sign them, the player is Kevin Durant or something. – 11:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 non-Kevin Durant trades the Suns can still make in the offseason – https://t.co/Ys8KORSmv9 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/tIwiesN1Kk – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we argued about CP3 vs. Kyrie, non-Kevin Durant trades for the Suns, and why the KD dream might not be dead yet!
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/A51s2pEU7P pic.twitter.com/lOUQGz2hR3 – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Pat Riley, Heat better off not having to consider Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Kyrie’s decision, why the Kevin Durant dream isn’t *completely* dead yet and some non-KD trade targets!
Join us:
https://t.co/7UhIVIaOzi pic.twitter.com/T2wXFg4Puk – 4:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Malcolm Brogdon, Harrison Barnes and a few other trade targets for the Suns to consider if Kevin Durant isn’t written in the stars anymore: bit.ly/39Z0AMo – 3:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. Greg Oden, POR
2. Kevin Durant, SEA
3. Al Horford, ATL
4. Mike Conley, MEM
5. Jeff Green, BOS
Other notables:
9. Joakim Noah, CHI
48. Marc Gasol, LAL pic.twitter.com/WscrA8SyFY – 2:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Are Pat Riley and the Heat better off not having to consider Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Today in 2007, Kevin Durant entered the league.
— 27/7/4
— 50/38/88%
— 12x All Star
— 2x Champ
— 2x FMVP
— 10x All-NBA
Does KD crack the top 10? pic.twitter.com/4BvV63zCXE – 10:13 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Kevin Durant dream really is dead, the Suns will still have other options. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at 5 non-KD trade targets that’d make sense and specific deals to get the job done: https://t.co/Ys8KORSmv9 pic.twitter.com/jySbI8aCco – 10:03 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Are Pat Riley, Heat better off not having to consider Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:07 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
The Bulls had the Last Dance. Next season, the Nets will have the Last Chance with one more shot at trying to win a title with Kyrie-KD.
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Again, this is not the Heat losing out on John Wall, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. This is having been linked, speculated, and, then, ultimately, the reality that there is talk and sometimes that’s all it is. As you were, bloviators. – 10:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So within an evening, three potential Heat targets are off the board: Durant, Kyrie and John Wall. Maybe none of them were realistic to begin with, but now there’s clarity. – 10:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i wonder if anyone in the nets organization considered trading kd just so kyrie would opt out – 8:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have combined for
22 All Star appearances
14 All-NBA selections
3 ROY
2 All-Defensive
How far can this Brooklyn trio go? pic.twitter.com/YdjqRYXB3Y – 7:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Live footage of Net GM Sean Marks attempting to navigate getting rid of the headache that is Kyrie – while not alienating KD:
pic.twitter.com/t3SalRI3GV – 7:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brooklyn wins since the addition of Kyrie and Durant:
2020 — 35
2021 — 48
2022 — 44
2023 — ?? pic.twitter.com/oM04NebYrY – 7:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about the possibility all this Kevin Durant speculation could amount to nothing.
It’s a letdown, but I’m still of the opinion the Suns can have a great offseason:
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/wiVJzn3miS – 6:53 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about the possibility all this Kevin Durant speculation could amount to nothing.
It’s a letdown, but I’m still of the opinion the Suns can have a great offseason:
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/wiVJzn3miS – 6:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Whoever got the KD Valley jersey already (I know at least one of you did) make sure to tag me in that when it comes in thank you – 6:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The funniest thing would be if KD just requests a trade anyway. – 6:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. – 6:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie and KD have only played 58 games together in Brooklyn… if that ends up being the final number – my god…
imagine trying to tell a Nets fan in 2019 that Durant would comeback healthy, yet he and Kyrie share the floor less than 60 times as teammates – 6:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets brinksmanship: Reportedly willing to lose both Irving, Durant rather than cave nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/net… – 5:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns in 5 minutes to talk about the latest with KD, LeBron and more! Come hang out with us:
https://t.co/WmThQv3umg pic.twitter.com/Z1F1x7XWYe – 4:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Not even going to bother letting my brain entertain the idea of Kevin Durant on the Sacramento Kings. – 4:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The NBA should call an emergency second All-Star draft for this week just so we can get Kevin Durant in front of a camera while one of his teammates is forcing his way out again. – 4:08 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Also in today’s story on the Nets’ mess…
* Exploring Kevin Durant trade options that folks around the league have mentioned, starting with Phoenix, Miami and Atlanta.
At @TheAthletic, with @Alex Schiffer and @Joe Vardon
theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 3:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: How Kyrie Irving’s situation could impact the Heat, as teams around the league wait to see what happens with Irving, Kevin Durant and the Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Nikola Jovic introduced in Miami as he prepares for his summer league debut in the coming days – 3:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from (mostly) @Anthony Chiang and me: How Kyrie Irving’s situation could impact Heat, with Durant looming. And Nikola Jovic introduced in Miami at midday: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
If the Nets get nothing in return for Kyrie Irving they will have only around $7 million in cap space due to the large contracts of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Seth Curry – 3:46 PM
If the Nets get nothing in return for Kyrie Irving they will have only around $7 million in cap space due to the large contracts of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Seth Curry – 3:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the Nets lost KD and Kyrie. And then won the lottery next year, only to watch the Rockets draft Victor Wembanyama with their pick….
That sequence of events might be the closest many Knicks fans get to experiencing the joy of a winning a championship in their lifetime LOL – 3:44 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Monday edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast is LIVE.
✅ Avs win, Kroenke takeaways
✅ Braun, Watson, and Kamagate meet to the media
✅ Kyrie and KD on the move?
youtube.com/watch?v=rOwJ03… – 3:33 PM
Monday edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast is LIVE.
✅ Avs win, Kroenke takeaways
✅ Braun, Watson, and Kamagate meet to the media
✅ Kyrie and KD on the move?
youtube.com/watch?v=rOwJ03… – 3:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The weather in Brooklyn is appropriate to KD-Kyrie situation. – 3:14 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It’s wild that we’ve come to the point where the Brooklyn Nets running it back next year with Kyrie and Durant is simultaneously the most likely and most surprising scenario. – 2:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Idk how the Suns aren’t the leaders in the clubhouse to get KD if he wants out. Ayton S/T (base year compensation would complicate it) makes too much sense. – 1:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie wants to bail on KD after 44 games played together.
Harden bailed on KD after 1 1/2 years.
Draymond slandered KD and said they didn’t need him by year 2.
Westbrook played with KD for 8 seasons and was ride or die.
But Russ was the problem teammate. – 1:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Lakers solo pursuit of a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving — with Irving’s situation continuing to leave the Nets vulnerable for a Kevin Durant trade request: es.pn/3QVCOBU – 1:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New column: Celtics should pass if a Jaylen Brown trade for Kevin Durant comes around
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/06/27/kar… – 12:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:
78.6 — Steph Curry
75
70
65
60
57.3 — Russell Westbrook
46.2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/6uB1gWHqok – 12:03 PM
Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:
78.6 — Steph Curry
75
70
65
60
57.3 — Russell Westbrook
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
If this is the end, I’m going to miss Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Kevin Durant defending, supporting, and kowtowing to Kyrie Irving as he selfishly sabotaged last season. This Core Four truly deserved each other – 11:58 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn’t spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:08 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Teamed up with @Sam Amick and @Joe Vardon to sift through the Kyrie Irving/Kevin Durant situation: theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 10:04 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Is Kyrie Irving trying to make his way out of Brooklyn, and is Kevin Durant next? Exploring the Nets situation that might dominate the NBA summer, at @TheAthletic, with @Alex Schiffer and @Joe Vardon
theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 9:47 AM
