Hawks were among teams monitoring Kevin Durant situation

Dray affirmed that without KD, they might not have had enough to beat LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers: “I don’t think the outside world gave Kevin enough credit. I think if you came within our organization, Kevin was given all the credit. But the reality is, I don’t think that team wins another championship if Kevin doesn’t come. Now, you may say, ‘Oh, yeah, but you won the fourth one without Kevin.’ But there’s a gap in there where teams started to figure us out.” -via Clutch Points / June 29, 2022