Heat players lobbying PJ Tucker to stay with the team

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m feeling really good about the Sixers right now.
De’Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker are exactly what they needed. If they nail the BAE and Harden comes to camp in shape I’m ready to consider them true contenders again. – 11:08 PM
I’m feeling really good about the Sixers right now.
De’Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker are exactly what they needed. If they nail the BAE and Harden comes to camp in shape I’m ready to consider them true contenders again. – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Least PPG for active players playing over 28 MPG:
7.1 — PJ Tucker
8.7 — Draymond Green
9.2 — Isaac Okoro
9.5 — Herbert Jones
9.8 — Rajon Rondo pic.twitter.com/CxR89ivrI7 – 10:16 PM
Least PPG for active players playing over 28 MPG:
7.1 — PJ Tucker
8.7 — Draymond Green
9.2 — Isaac Okoro
9.5 — Herbert Jones
9.8 — Rajon Rondo pic.twitter.com/CxR89ivrI7 – 10:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Procedural announcement: PJ Tucker, as you all knew would be the case, officially did not opt in. He’s a free agent. Carry on. – 6:58 PM
Procedural announcement: PJ Tucker, as you all knew would be the case, officially did not opt in. He’s a free agent. Carry on. – 6:58 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Darryl Morey is a creature of habit. He’s wanted PJ TucKer in a Sixers uniform for years and will try to do so again this off-season. Eric Gordon is another player he’s monitoring.
James Harden opting out creates some cap flexibility. But they are still looking to create more. – 5:28 PM
Darryl Morey is a creature of habit. He’s wanted PJ TucKer in a Sixers uniform for years and will try to do so again this off-season. Eric Gordon is another player he’s monitoring.
James Harden opting out creates some cap flexibility. But they are still looking to create more. – 5:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden opts out of deal, forgoes $47 million payday for free agency. This opens the door to sign PJ Tucker in free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:14 PM
#Sixers’ James Harden opts out of deal, forgoes $47 million payday for free agency. This opens the door to sign PJ Tucker in free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat summer/free agency guesses: Oladipo gone, Herro gets 4/110, Martin stays, Dedmon gone, Morris gone, UD returns … and despite tons of evidence to the contrary in recent days, PJ Tucker comes back. – 9:53 AM
Heat summer/free agency guesses: Oladipo gone, Herro gets 4/110, Martin stays, Dedmon gone, Morris gone, UD returns … and despite tons of evidence to the contrary in recent days, PJ Tucker comes back. – 9:53 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wouldn’t rule out PJ Tucker returning to Miami, but also wouldn’t discount the Sixers offer as just leverage. If they move Thybulle and Korkmaz into cap space (or an exception) they’ll have the space needed to offer PJ the MLE. They appear motivated to do that. – 8:55 AM
Wouldn’t rule out PJ Tucker returning to Miami, but also wouldn’t discount the Sixers offer as just leverage. If they move Thybulle and Korkmaz into cap space (or an exception) they’ll have the space needed to offer PJ the MLE. They appear motivated to do that. – 8:55 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN – 4:51 PM
pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN – 4:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM
If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year
They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high
Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM
If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year
They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high
Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: PJ Tucker is officially an unrestricted free agent, by the way. He allowed his opt-in deadline to pass. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 29, 2022
According to a league source, Tucker also wants to make a Heat return happen if the money is equal but believes there will be teams willing to offer him a contract in the $30 million range over three years using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Tucker, like most players, is looking for the most guaranteed money possible at this late stage of his career. -via Miami Herald / June 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.