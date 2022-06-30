Heat sent delegation of employees to convince Udonis Haslem to come back for his 20th season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
To show his continued importance and value to the franchise, the Miami Heat sent a delegation of employees to make a free agency pitch to Udonis Haslem promptly at 6pm tonight with hopes of luring him back for Year 20. – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat retain Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, lose P.J. Tucker, are linked to trade talks for Kevin Durant. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat remaining free agents: Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris. – 6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat, now, with 11 players signed or agreed to terms on standard deals for 2022-23: Butler, Bam, Lowry, Herro, Robinson, Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven, Oladipo, Dedmon, Highsmith…. Haslem and M. Morris remain UFAs. Caleb Martin is restricted FA. – 6:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Rooting for the scenario where Miami makes the cap math work on a Durant trade with a three-year, $139 million sign-and-trade deal for Udonis Haslem. – 5:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players that have been with the same team for 10+ years:
Udonis Haslem
Steph Curry
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Damian Lillard
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/XRvYUFflgx – 3:51 PM
More on this storyline
You’d think it would be a slam dunk for big ballers like Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade, but this morning the Miami Heat legends announced they are closing their restaurant 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 21, 2022
Citing “labor shortages, supply chain issues and more” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, posts on the eatery’s website as well as Facebook and Instagram accounts say that the two business partners have concluded that business has become “unsustainable at this time.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 21, 2022
Will Manso: Pat Riley on Udonis Haslem, “we want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be.” Says he wants to have UD around, but they haven’t discussed yet. He says UD still deciding if he wants to be on the court. “I’ll sit down with UD. I love him to death.” -via Twitter / June 6, 2022
