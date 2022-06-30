Isaiah Hartenstein to Knicks

Kelly Iko: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein is signing a two-year, $16.7 million deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Source: Twitter @KellyIkoNBA
Source: Twitter @KellyIkoNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
League source confirms Knicks and Isaiah Hartenstein are in agreement on two-year deal. Barring something unforeseen, Hartenstein will back up Mitchell Robinson, who has been expected to re-sign with NYK. – 6:14 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my favorite signings so far (that were definitely negotiated between 6 pm est and 601 pm est and not a moment sooner)
—isaiah hartenstein to the knicks
—malik monk to the kings
—tyus jones stays with the grizzlies – 6:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not so bold prediction:
Isaiah Hartenstein is gonna be a fan favorite in the Garden next season – 6:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Isaiah Hartenstein and Bobby Portis immediately takes 2 of my Suns targets off the board right away. And now Danuel House, one of my wing targets, is going to the Sixers.
KD obviously takes precedence, but definitely keeping an eye on some of these MLE guys in the meantime – 6:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Meanwhile, the Knicks move to within one player of an all lefty starting lineup. (Good for Isaiah Hartenstein to get that deal, and a good get for the Knicks.) – 6:08 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
isaiah hartenstein is very good and the knicks were smart to sign him pic.twitter.com/InvWXHnps7 – 6:06 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein is signing a two-year, $16.7 million deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 6:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In regards to the Wolves and Isaiah Hartenstein, there was significant interest at the trade deadline — and it was a bit of a surprise LAC wouldn’t give him up, given they have limited means to retain him
The deadline was of course pre-Tim Connelly, but TC had Hartenstein in DEN – 1:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Knicks, Andre Drummond, interest level in Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, MEM/Joe Ingles, Oladipo/SAC: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:39 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Isaiah Hartenstein 3PT% last season: 46.7%
Mitchell Robinson FT% last season: 48.6% – 9:11 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uX5v-8C7uIo?t=2 – 1:13 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Will Isaiah Hartenstein, Clippers extend their time together? ocregister.com/2022/06/29/wil… – 6:23 PM
Shams Charania: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fully guaranteed deal for Hartenstein. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2022
I’d expect the Knicks to waive Gibson and then give strong consideration to signing him to a new contract later in the offseason; though, as SNY reported, the club has several backup centers on its radar. Among them: Isaiah Hartenstein and Andre Drummond, per sources. Bleacher Report first noted Hartenstein on the Knicks’ radar. The Knicks will be aggressive in their pursuit of Hartenstein, per SNY sources. The Orlando Magic, as Marc Stein reported, is also a suitor for Hartenstein. Teams with interest in Drummond say the Knicks have a degree of interest in the center. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2022
Jake Fischer: Sounds like Isaiah Hartenstein has another suitor: the New York Knicks. No guest, just taking your questions on @getcallin at 4pmET, to help set the table one last time before the free agency horn blares. Make sure to create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/EaFCnvABtD -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2022
