Jaren Jackson Jr out 4-6 months due to stress fracture in foot

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. injury update: Grizzlies big man out 4-6 months after surgery for stress fracture in foot
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Grizzlies announce that former Park Tudor and La Lumiere star Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot. He’ll be sidelined 4-6 months.
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Jaren Jackson Jr.: The key here is going to be what bone is involved. The initial timeline suggests something more than a metatarsal, but the team could simply taking a conservative approach with recovery. – 5:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Woj, after leading the JJJ tweet with ‘BREAKING’ 10 minutes before the start of free agency knowing full well what he was doing:
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a successful procedure yesterday to address a stress fracture in his right foot. Jackson will miss 4-to-6 months. – 5:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot on Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 months, sources tell ESPN. Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.

