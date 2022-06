Jaren Jackson Jr out 4-6 months due to stress fracture in foot

Together, Jaren Jackson Jr. and contemporary lifestyle brand Mauna Kea have collaborated for a new JJJxMaunaKea capsule collection that will be available in select stores and online starting in September. “Clothes don’t speak, you speak through clothes,” Jackson said in December. “You can send a message to people that you mess with depending on what you’re wearing. They can follow you through it. I just love different materials and different patterns. It’s dope.” -via Daily Memphian / June 13, 2022