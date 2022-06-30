Jaren Jackson Jr out 4-6 months due to stress fracture in foot

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. injury update: Grizzlies big man out 4-6 months after surgery for stress fracture in foot
cbssports.com/nba/news/jaren… – 6:47 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Grizzlies announce that former Park Tudor and La Lumiere star Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot. He’ll be sidelined 4-6 months.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/Wb2lbb7qU8 – 5:59 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Jaren Jackson Jr.: The key here is going to be what bone is involved. The initial timeline suggests something more than a metatarsal, but the team could simply taking a conservative approach with recovery. – 5:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Woj, after leading the JJJ tweet with ‘BREAKING’ 10 minutes before the start of free agency knowing full well what he was doing:
“What are ya gonna do, block me?” – 5:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot on Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 months, sources tell ESPN. Jackson is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/RBFlyYiiUq – 5:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
ESPN’s @Brian Windhorst and @Ohm Youngmisuk re-drafted the 2018 NBA Draft.
The results:
5. Deandre Ayton
4. Jaren Jackson Jr
3. Trae Young
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
1. Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/JShd8FUOEk – 8:49 PM
Together, Jaren Jackson Jr. and contemporary lifestyle brand Mauna Kea have collaborated for a new JJJxMaunaKea capsule collection that will be available in select stores and online starting in September. “Clothes don’t speak, you speak through clothes,” Jackson said in December. “You can send a message to people that you mess with depending on what you’re wearing. They can follow you through it. I just love different materials and different patterns. It’s dope.” -via Daily Memphian / June 13, 2022
