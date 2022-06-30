JaVale McGee to Mavericks

Chris Haynes: Free agent center JaVale McGee has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/MwfnD0vPK0
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Mavericks signing JaVale McGee to three-year, $20M contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 8:40 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
JaVale McGee signs with the Mavs. His 8th team in 9 years. Everybody wants to sign him but nobody wants to keep him. Not sure why. One of the league’s best bargains. Plays a key role everywhere he’s been. – 8:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Headline: “JaVale McGee agrees to deal with Mavericks, source says”
Alt. text: “Knew the Mavs would get busy once I put my dino nuggets in the oven” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Can this Mavs squad get back to the WCF?
Luka Doncic
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith
Christian Wood
JaVale McGee
6th man: Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/t1ZnwtC5rR – 8:00 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Nice to know that even in the Twitter era, there’s still some “$20 million for JaVale McGee” blindsiders out there to be found. – 7:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
JaVale McGee has played with some elite talent:
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevin Durant
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Dirk Nowitzki
And now, Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/JW2sI7Cnb8 – 7:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
DeAndre Jordan 72 seconds into free agency is bad, but it’s not “3 years, $20.1M AND a player option in year 3 for JaVale McGee” levels of bad. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
JaVale McGree got most, if not all, of the Taxpayer MLE from the Dallas Mavericks. – 7:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
JaVale McGee has agreed to a 3-year deal with the Mavericks, a source told ESPN. – 7:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent JaVale McGee has agreed to a three-year, $20.1 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, with player option for third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:44 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent center JaVale McGee has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/javale-mcgee-n… – 7:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
JaVale Mcgee in his 14 seasons:
8.0 PPG
5.3 RPG
1.5 BPG
57.6 FG%
3 rings. pic.twitter.com/O8lPMqRXve – 6:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
One name on this list to keep two eyes on, per source: Javale McGee. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Mavericks and Bucks are expected to aggressively pursue C JaVale McGee in free agency. – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein: League sources say that the Mavericks do indeed have interest in signing JaVale McGee, as earlier reported by @Gambo987 , but Dallas must commit some of its $6.4 million taxpayers’ mid-level exception to signing rookie guard Jaden Hardy to a multi-year deal. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022
Brian Lewis: I’m told there is mutual interest between the #Nets and JaVale McGee. Can also confirm report by @Ian Begley that Brooklyn free agent center Andre Drummond is getting feelers from the #Knicks. #nyk #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / June 30, 2022
