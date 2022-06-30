Jazz trade Royce O'Neale to Nets

Shams Charania: Utah is trading Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn for a first-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Royce O’Neale walking in the Nets locker room for the first time next week: pic.twitter.com/38pSt90zo9 – 3:58 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Did nobody want to tell Sean Marks about Durant before HE TRADED A FIRST-ROUND PICK FOR ROYCE O’NEALE?! – 3:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz moves reported today so far:
– Trade Royce O’Neale for a first-round pick
– Waive Juancho Hernangomez
– No qualifying offer for Eric Paschall
– No qualifying offer for Trent Forrest
A lot less salary then they had committed 24 hours ago… but a lot more flexibility! – 3:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With Royce O’Neale gone the @Utah Jazz obviously have quite a bit more room for both Juancho Hernangomez and Danuel House Jr. on the roster.
Both free agents will be significantly cheaper next season, and were impactful down the stretch for the Jazz last year. – 3:34 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
So… the @Utah Jazz got the same return for Royce O’Neale that the Detroit Pistons got for Jerami Grant.
Probably have to give Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, Justin Zanik, and David Fizdale their first A+ of the offseason. – 3:23 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
ACTUALLY IS: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Iunno, Duncan Robinson? – 3:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If the @Utah Jazz aren’t taking salaries back in exchange for Royce O’Neale, they’ll sit safely below the NBA’s Luxury Tax apron for now. – 3:05 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Brooklyn Nets are sending a first-round pick to Utah in exchange for Royce O’Neale, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/tbIYogNV5u – 3:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Poor Royce O’Neale. He’s a good player yet being right behind the OTHER Nets story is something. – 2:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Legit there never could have been a worst time for Royce O’Neale to be traded to the Nets.
YIKES. – 2:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah is trading Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn for a first-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn is sending the lesser of their own, Houston or Philadelphia’s 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2022
Tony Jones: Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn for a first had been building momentum for multiple days, according to sources. The Jazz need future trade capital. The Nets took him with an exception. Now the Jazz have a bunch of open roster spots. -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / June 30, 2022
Chris Mannix: Meanwhile Utah, after giving Will Hardy five years of job security, quietly deals a top defender for a first round pick. As noted today on @SInow — keep an eye on Danny Ainge tossing a stick of dynamite on that Jazz roster. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 30, 2022
