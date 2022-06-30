Joe Ingles to Bucks

Renae Ingles: BREAKING NEWS: Sources very close to free agent @Joe Ingles can confirm that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. CEO of the house, Renae Ingles, is thrilled for Joe and their family. Joe himself, is said to be very bucking happy. #nba #nbanews
Source: Twitter

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks adding former #Jazz sharp-shooter Joe Ingles in free agency jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 7:15 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Thrilled Joe Ingles picked up a deal. A torn ACL was a devastating blow but he was immediately determined to stay in the league and I think with the Milwaukee medical staff he’s in a brilliant spot to continue his rehab and ultimately bench press more than Giannis by Christmas. – 6:57 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Joe Ingles, Danuel House Jr. have new NBA destinations https://t.co/IKYabHU98o pic.twitter.com/NjIUp59ZRX6:44 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Ingles got the full Non-Taxpayer MLE in his one-year deal with the Bucks, a league sourge told @spotrac. – 6:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent forward Joe Ingles reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I think Joe Ingles is going to be awesome on the Bucks. – 6:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Knicks, Andre Drummond, interest level in Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, MEM/Joe Ingles, Oladipo/SAC: sny.tv/articles/knick…11:39 AM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
☕️☕️☕️👀 – 4:24 PM

Michael Scotto: Joe Ingles has agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told @hoopshype . -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 30, 2022
Peter Edmiston: From what I am hearing, the Grizzlies’ interest in Joe Ingles is very real. Injury concerns at his age are legitimate but his skillset and experience would make sense for a young, talented team looking to take that next step in the playoffs. -via Twitter @peteredmiston / June 30, 2022
Jake Fischer on Joe Ingles: I wrote that there is belief Joe Ingles could go back to Portland. But today and tonight, I mean, it really does sound like he’s got several options closer to the full, mid-level, around 10 a year. And it seems like there’s a lot of interest from Memphis. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 30, 2022

