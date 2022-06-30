Joel Embiid wants PJ Tucker in Philadelphia

Jake Fischer on PJ Tucker going to Philadelphia: ‘I’ve heard Joel Embiid is on board, … also PJ’s agent resides in Philly. There’s one thing that I know for sure. He has wanted to get paid. He has been a journeyman in this league for years and years and years and years, a mercenary role player on all these contending teams. To my knowledge, I don’t think he’s made over 10 million a year. He’s wanted a double digit salary.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m feeling really good about the Sixers right now.
De’Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker are exactly what they needed. If they nail the BAE and Harden comes to camp in shape I’m ready to consider them true contenders again. – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Least PPG for active players playing over 28 MPG:
7.1 — PJ Tucker
8.7 — Draymond Green
9.2 — Isaac Okoro
9.5 — Herbert Jones
9.8 — Rajon Rondo pic.twitter.com/CxR89ivrI7 – 10:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Procedural announcement: PJ Tucker, as you all knew would be the case, officially did not opt in. He’s a free agent. Carry on. – 6:58 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Darryl Morey is a creature of habit. He’s wanted PJ TucKer in a Sixers uniform for years and will try to do so again this off-season. Eric Gordon is another player he’s monitoring.
James Harden opting out creates some cap flexibility. But they are still looking to create more. – 5:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden opts out of deal, forgoes $47 million payday for free agency. This opens the door to sign PJ Tucker in free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat summer/free agency guesses: Oladipo gone, Herro gets 4/110, Martin stays, Dedmon gone, Morris gone, UD returns … and despite tons of evidence to the contrary in recent days, PJ Tucker comes back. – 9:53 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wouldn’t rule out PJ Tucker returning to Miami, but also wouldn’t discount the Sixers offer as just leverage. If they move Thybulle and Korkmaz into cap space (or an exception) they’ll have the space needed to offer PJ the MLE. They appear motivated to do that. – 8:55 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN – 4:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year
They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high
Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five NBA free agency targets for 76ers as team tries to build around Joel Embiid, James Harden
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 12:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Becky Hammon: One difference between the W and the NBA: “The post play in the W is alive and well, kind of a dying dinosaur in the NBA — with a few exceptions.” Anyone would be happy to have, say, Joel Embiid, she notes. – 8:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
According to @betonline_ag, Joel Embiid has the 2nd best odds of winning MVP next season. Harden comes in at 100/1. pic.twitter.com/9xjateu4DC – 11:08 AM
Anthony Chiang: PJ Tucker is officially an unrestricted free agent, by the way. He allowed his opt-in deadline to pass. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 29, 2022
The 6-foot-10 forward even named his top 5 players in the NBA currently, naming – LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry. It’s only about time that Paolo starts earning his way into various enthusiasts’ such lists. -via The Sports Rush / June 26, 2022
While there does appear to be legitimate smoke with Tucker, this isn’t a Tucker-or-bust situation for the Sixers. There are still several scenarios the team is exploring to improve its rotation and depth ahead of the draft and the start of free agency. And pieces like Thybulle, Green and pick 23 could still be in play. But don’t expect the team to dump any of those assets without gaining anything in return. The bottom line here is that nothing really appears to be off the table in the Sixers’ quest to improve the roster around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who sources have told Liberty Ballers is viewed as a franchise cornerstone and virtually untouchable. -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022
The Sixers’ forthcoming strong pursuit of P.J. Tucker, league sources say, has the strong backing of star center Joel Embiid. I reported Wednesday that Philadelphia is regarded as the league’s clear favorite to sign Tucker if the 37-year-old is indeed leaving Miami this summer after declining his $7.4 million player option with the Heat for next season to opt for free agency. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022
