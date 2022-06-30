Juan Toscano-Anderson to Lakers

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson — member of Golden State Warriors championship team — has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Erika Ruiz of @Klutch Sports tells @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/juan-toscano-a…
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers on current roster:
7 – Klutch clients
6 – non-Klutch clients
LeBron, AD, THT, JTA, Nunn, Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker
That doesn’t include Summer League guys like Scotty Pippen Jr. – 8:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Juan Toscano-Anderson leaves Warriors for free-agent deal with Lakers
https://t.co/2yklPx4rXq pic.twitter.com/PyltVAuqMJ – 8:34 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Between Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown, the Lakers most definitely got the memo that they needed to get more athletic, we’ll give them that. – 8:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm that Juan Toscano-Anderson is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers on a new deal. – 8:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Juan Toscano-Anderson made his dream come true. He played for the Golden State Warriors. He won the championship with the Warriors and he left the team as a champ, to join the Lakers. His NBA path continues in LA. #LakeShow #DubNation – 7:59 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors expected to lose Juan Toscano-Anderson – confirmed to the Lakers – but his departure diminishes their grit. Playing, practicing and watching from the bench, he was part of the team’s fiber. He’ll be missed – 7:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Juan Toscano-Anderson has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Erika Ruiz confirmed to ESPN. – 7:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources confirmed that forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has agreed to a contract with the Lakers. – 7:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
If Juan Toscano-Anderson’s time with the Warriors has come to an end, what a run it was. Dream come true and an inspiration to so many.
“Everybody from the top to the bottom matters. Energy matters. Your approach, your attitude matters.” nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:56 PM
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
