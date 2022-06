Kemba Walker, Pistons finalizing contract buyout

The Pistons, searching for a way to get back into the lottery, used the Knicks’ troublesome financial situation against them. New York has made it no secret that it would like to pursue Dallas guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, but needed to shed some salary in order to make a legit run, making Detroit the perfect trade partner. After failing in their attempt to pry away Ivey from Detroit, the Knicks pivoted. They used the No. 11 pick (Ousmane Dieng) to acquire three first-round picks from the Thunder. New York turned around and used draft capital to acquire Duren from the Hornets, who took the big man 13th overall. Then, the Pistons and Knicks agreed on a deal that landed Detroit its coveted target in Duren and had the Pistons happily take on the remaining $9 million on Kemba Walker’s contract. Per sources, Detroit will buy out the veteran point guard . -via The Athletic / June 24, 2022