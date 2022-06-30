Kevin Knox to Pistons

Shams Charania: Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Pistons signing Marvin Bagley (three years, $37M), Kevin Knox (two years, $6M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 9:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If my math is right, the signing of Kevin Knox gives the Pistons 15 main-roster contracts (including the two rookies, Burks and Noel).
Anything else would have to come via trade or someone released. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Knox is a terrific flier for the Pistons. There’s still a talented player in there. The exact kind of move you should make in the middle of a rebuild. – 8:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
After months of construction, Tampa Catholic faculty and donors were able to tour their basketball cathedral this week. The Kevin Knox II Field House, named after the NBA free agent who starred for the Crusaders, is a $6-million project that includes a new gymnasium, state-of-the-art fitness center, Hall of Fame Pavilion, Champions Hall, coaching suites, video scoreboard, men’s and women’s locker rooms, bleachers and concessions. -via Prime Time Preps / May 18, 2022
It was paid for in part by a $2 million donation from Knox II, along with contributions from other donors. The lobby includes murals that pay homage to Knox II and the student section, known as the Green Locos. The court will be dedicated in today’s ceremony to longtime basketball coach Don Dziagwa, who also serves as the school’s athletic director. -via Prime Time Preps / May 18, 2022
