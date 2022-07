Kevin Knox to Pistons

The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:Deandre AytonMo BambaCollin SextonKevin KnoxMiles BridgesLonnie WalkerJalen BrunsonJust to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r

Kevin Knox is a terrific flier for the Pistons. There’s still a talented player in there. The exact kind of move you should make in the middle of a rebuild. – 8:25 PM

Kevin Knox is still getting more than the minimum, I see. – 8:27 PM

If my math is right, the signing of Kevin Knox gives the Pistons 15 main-roster contracts (including the two rookies, Burks and Noel).Anything else would have to come via trade or someone released. – 8:30 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.