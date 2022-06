Knicks targeting Isaiah Hartenstein

Even so, Lue didn’t have trouble finding this season’s silver linings, with an eye on the future following an offseason in which the Clippers’ free agents will be Covington and backup center Isaiah Hartenstein as well as third-year wing Amir Coffey (restricted) and Batum, who has a player option. “I think it’s been an unbelievable season for our guys, everything we had to go through,” he said. “Like our fans staying loyal, continuing to support throughout the whole season … for the guys in the locker room, like, scrapped, the way we competed all year long. No matter who played, was in the rotation, who was in and out. “We have to hold our heads high. Some great things to be proud of. Get ready, keep rebuilding and get ready for next year.” -via Orange County Register / April 16, 2022