LaMelo Ball recruiting Kevin Durant to Hornets

As team representatives from throughout the NBA prepare to head to Chicago for the annual tradition of a week’s worth of predraft activities starting Monday, there is ongoing buzz in league coaching circles that Mike D’Antoni is in a strong position to land the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching job. Defensive issues were said to be a key element of James Borrego’s unexpected downfall after four solid seasons, but Charlotte is nonetheless said to want a veteran coach who can forge a strong connection with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, who would presumably thrive in an offense D’Antoni surely tailors around him completely. Another factor in D’Antoni’s favor despite his reputed aversion to defensive matters: Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak already hired D’Antoni once with the Lakers. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 15, 2022