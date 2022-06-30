Lonnie Walker to Lakers

Lonnie Walker to Lakers

Main Rumors

Lonnie Walker to Lakers

June 30, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers on current roster:
7 – Klutch clients
6 – non-Klutch clients
LeBron, AD, THT, JTA, Nunn, Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker
That doesn’t include Summer League guys like Scotty Pippen Jr. – 8:51 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Between Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown, the Lakers most definitely got the memo that they needed to get more athletic, we’ll give them that. – 8:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers signing Lonnie Walker for mid-level exception nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep…8:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lonnie Walker’s defensive metrics last season:
D-RAPTOR: -1.8
D-EPM: -0.8
D-LEBRON: -1.85
DRPM: -4.79 (119th out of 123 SGs)
So… yea… he needs to work on his defense. But he’s athletic and he has a 6’10” wingspan, so maybe that’s fixable. – 7:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wanna be clear that I like Lonnie Walker and think $6.5 million for him in a vacuum is fair value.
It’s just that so much of his value is tied up in upside and my preference would’ve been someone a bit more proven for the Lakers, specifically. – 7:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are signing guard Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year contract with the $6.5 million mid-level exception, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed to ESPN. The 23-year old averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for San Antonio last season. – 7:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The upside w/ Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. is there. Walker is 23 and Brown is 22 (soon to be 23). The issue, as I see it, is that Walker is 6-4 and Brown is 6-6. Both are career 34% 3PT shooters. Feels like the Lakers needed either more size or better shooting on wings. – 7:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
I don’t get the universal praise for the Lakers getting Lonnie Walker. What am I missing? – 7:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The reported Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown signings are moves in the Malik Monk mold from last year: find former first-round picks who are looking to build back their value. Both are under 24 in the backcourt/wings where the Lakers need depth. – 7:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Speaking out loud: $7+ million annually for Jae’Sean Tate and $6+ million for Lonnie Walker both seem like very good value from the team side. Could be a barometer if #Nuggets go that route. I’m sure there’s plenty I don’t know. Again, a gut reaction. – 7:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $6.5M deal with the Lakers, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/wjF37yFR4E7:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LAL roster:
Troy Brown Jr.
Anthony Davis
Wenyen Gabriel
Talen Horton-Tucker
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Damian Jones
Kendrick Nunn
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Russell Westbrook
4 roster spots to fill. Minimum Exception is all they have left. 1 spot will go to Max Christie. – 7:07 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown Jr. are best friends, and now they’re teaming up on the Los Angeles Lakers. Love these signings. – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs selections of two shot-creating wings in the draft last week put the writing on the wall for Lonnie Walker. On Thursday, the club pulled their qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted FA.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…6:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brian Wright on pulling Lonnie Walker’s offer and parting ways with him:
“I think the way the draft played out kind of changed the trajectory of our roster and made the opportunities a little bit different than maybe they would have been had the draft gone a different way.” – 5:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not at all surprised the Spurs pulled the QO for Lonnie Walker.
San Antonio has always been player-friendly in these situations. They were going to tie up Walker as a RFA when they are pivoting in a different direction. They did right by him and opened up a ton of cap space. – 5:24 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:
SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)
NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)
IND: $28M
ORL: $27.8M
OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk11:11 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r10:49 AM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: The Spurs are pulling the qualifying offer on Lonnie Walker IV, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Expect a strong market for Walker immediately. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home