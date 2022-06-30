Lonnie Walker to Lakers

Shams Charania: Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers on current roster:
7 – Klutch clients
6 – non-Klutch clients
LeBron, AD, THT, JTA, Nunn, Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker
That doesn’t include Summer League guys like Scotty Pippen Jr. – 8:51 PM
Lakers on current roster:
7 – Klutch clients
6 – non-Klutch clients
LeBron, AD, THT, JTA, Nunn, Brown Jr., Lonnie Walker
That doesn’t include Summer League guys like Scotty Pippen Jr. – 8:51 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Between Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown, the Lakers most definitely got the memo that they needed to get more athletic, we’ll give them that. – 8:31 PM
Between Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown, the Lakers most definitely got the memo that they needed to get more athletic, we’ll give them that. – 8:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers signing Lonnie Walker for mid-level exception nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 8:03 PM
Report: Lakers signing Lonnie Walker for mid-level exception nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 8:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lonnie Walker’s defensive metrics last season:
D-RAPTOR: -1.8
D-EPM: -0.8
D-LEBRON: -1.85
DRPM: -4.79 (119th out of 123 SGs)
So… yea… he needs to work on his defense. But he’s athletic and he has a 6’10” wingspan, so maybe that’s fixable. – 7:38 PM
Lonnie Walker’s defensive metrics last season:
D-RAPTOR: -1.8
D-EPM: -0.8
D-LEBRON: -1.85
DRPM: -4.79 (119th out of 123 SGs)
So… yea… he needs to work on his defense. But he’s athletic and he has a 6’10” wingspan, so maybe that’s fixable. – 7:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wanna be clear that I like Lonnie Walker and think $6.5 million for him in a vacuum is fair value.
It’s just that so much of his value is tied up in upside and my preference would’ve been someone a bit more proven for the Lakers, specifically. – 7:14 PM
I wanna be clear that I like Lonnie Walker and think $6.5 million for him in a vacuum is fair value.
It’s just that so much of his value is tied up in upside and my preference would’ve been someone a bit more proven for the Lakers, specifically. – 7:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are signing guard Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year contract with the $6.5 million mid-level exception, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed to ESPN. The 23-year old averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for San Antonio last season. – 7:12 PM
The Lakers are signing guard Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year contract with the $6.5 million mid-level exception, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed to ESPN. The 23-year old averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for San Antonio last season. – 7:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The upside w/ Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. is there. Walker is 23 and Brown is 22 (soon to be 23). The issue, as I see it, is that Walker is 6-4 and Brown is 6-6. Both are career 34% 3PT shooters. Feels like the Lakers needed either more size or better shooting on wings. – 7:10 PM
The upside w/ Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. is there. Walker is 23 and Brown is 22 (soon to be 23). The issue, as I see it, is that Walker is 6-4 and Brown is 6-6. Both are career 34% 3PT shooters. Feels like the Lakers needed either more size or better shooting on wings. – 7:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
I don’t get the universal praise for the Lakers getting Lonnie Walker. What am I missing? – 7:09 PM
I don’t get the universal praise for the Lakers getting Lonnie Walker. What am I missing? – 7:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Speaking out loud: $7+ million annually for Jae’Sean Tate and $6+ million for Lonnie Walker both seem like very good value from the team side. Could be a barometer if #Nuggets go that route. I’m sure there’s plenty I don’t know. Again, a gut reaction. – 7:07 PM
Speaking out loud: $7+ million annually for Jae’Sean Tate and $6+ million for Lonnie Walker both seem like very good value from the team side. Could be a barometer if #Nuggets go that route. I’m sure there’s plenty I don’t know. Again, a gut reaction. – 7:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $6.5M deal with the Lakers, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/wjF37yFR4E – 7:07 PM
Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $6.5M deal with the Lakers, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/wjF37yFR4E – 7:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LAL roster:
Troy Brown Jr.
Anthony Davis
Wenyen Gabriel
Talen Horton-Tucker
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Damian Jones
Kendrick Nunn
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Russell Westbrook
4 roster spots to fill. Minimum Exception is all they have left. 1 spot will go to Max Christie. – 7:07 PM
LAL roster:
Troy Brown Jr.
Anthony Davis
Wenyen Gabriel
Talen Horton-Tucker
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Damian Jones
Kendrick Nunn
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker IV
Russell Westbrook
4 roster spots to fill. Minimum Exception is all they have left. 1 spot will go to Max Christie. – 7:07 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown Jr. are best friends, and now they’re teaming up on the Los Angeles Lakers. Love these signings. – 7:06 PM
Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown Jr. are best friends, and now they’re teaming up on the Los Angeles Lakers. Love these signings. – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:02 PM
Free agent Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs selections of two shot-creating wings in the draft last week put the writing on the wall for Lonnie Walker. On Thursday, the club pulled their qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted FA.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:30 PM
Spurs selections of two shot-creating wings in the draft last week put the writing on the wall for Lonnie Walker. On Thursday, the club pulled their qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted FA.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brian Wright on pulling Lonnie Walker’s offer and parting ways with him:
“I think the way the draft played out kind of changed the trajectory of our roster and made the opportunities a little bit different than maybe they would have been had the draft gone a different way.” – 5:59 PM
Brian Wright on pulling Lonnie Walker’s offer and parting ways with him:
“I think the way the draft played out kind of changed the trajectory of our roster and made the opportunities a little bit different than maybe they would have been had the draft gone a different way.” – 5:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not at all surprised the Spurs pulled the QO for Lonnie Walker.
San Antonio has always been player-friendly in these situations. They were going to tie up Walker as a RFA when they are pivoting in a different direction. They did right by him and opened up a ton of cap space. – 5:24 PM
Not at all surprised the Spurs pulled the QO for Lonnie Walker.
San Antonio has always been player-friendly in these situations. They were going to tie up Walker as a RFA when they are pivoting in a different direction. They did right by him and opened up a ton of cap space. – 5:24 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:
SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)
NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)
IND: $28M
ORL: $27.8M
OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk – 11:11 AM
Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:
SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)
NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)
IND: $28M
ORL: $27.8M
OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk – 11:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Lonnie Walker IV is signing a one-year, $6.5M deal with the Lakers, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2022
Shams Charania: The Spurs are pulling the qualifying offer on Lonnie Walker IV, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Expect a strong market for Walker immediately. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.