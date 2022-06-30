Magic re-sign Mo Bamba

Chris Haynes: Free agent center Mo Bamba has reached an agreement with the Orlando Magic on a two-year, $21 million deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Greer Love of @Priority Sports tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/mo-bamba-nba-f…
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So Marvin Bagley III lands a 3-year, $37 million deal and Mo Bamba, 2-year, $21 million, in the opening hour of free agency. This ballpark feels right for what Jaxson Hayes is likely looking for on a potential rookie extension. – 7:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With Mo Bamba and Malik Monk off the board, my preferred Lakers MLE target becomes Otto Porter. – 6:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls were never going to pay two years, $21 million for Mo Bamba as reported today. – 6:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
What will Laker fans remember most about the “Mo Bamba era?” AK – 6:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mo Bamba in 2022:
10.6 PPG
8.1 RPG
1.7 BPG
38.1 3P%
Back to Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ylcqDSCpF0 – 6:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent center Mo Bamba has reached an agreement with the Orlando Magic on a two-year, $21 million deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Greer Love of @Priority Sports tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/mo-bamba-nba-f… – 6:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kyrie Irving is priority No. 1 for the Lakers right now, but…
I’ve settled on Mo Bamba as my favorite MLE target. I want to protect AD’s health by playing him at PF, but I also just think AD is gonna defend top wings better in the playoffs than any MLE player they could target – 3:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/k8M5vvTZtd – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/HVKp4H0VvF – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/bYsVKyA4Q0 – 11:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Hearing if it was up to Mo Bamba he would be a Bull by tonight. Wanted to be a Bull on draft night ’18, and that hasn’t changed. Problem is feeling isn’t mutual at his current asking value. As reported by @KC Johnson, Danilo Gallinari is in play. – 9:38 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/SJ3v2KtKJ2 – 9:29 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uX5v-8C7uIo?t=2 – 1:13 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
According to Jake Fischer, the two teams that he believes are the most likely Mo Bamba locations are Chicago and Toronto. – 12:58 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?
Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0… – 11:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One thing I like about Mo Bamba is the element of a pure pick and pop threat for Butler and others
Above the break shooting bigs is a good player build for Heat core – 7:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Confirming @Khobi Price report that the Orlando Magic did not tender a qualifying offer to Mo Bamba. Bamba will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. – 6:49 PM
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
The Lakers and Raptors are expected to be among the teams interested in Bamba, per sources. Orlando has not ruled out a Bamba return, a source told SI, but the Magic have set a price for Bamba and are unwilling to go above it. -via Sports Illustrated / June 30, 2022
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
