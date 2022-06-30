Malik Monk nearing deal with the Kings?

James Ham: As @Jake Fischer reported on @Marc Stein pod, there is a lot of smoke with regards to Malik Monk landing with Kings. Nothing confirmed yet on length of contract/money, but multiple league sources are linking Lakers guard to Sacramento hours before start of free agency.
StatMuse @statmuse
Malik Monk in 2022:
13.8 PPG
3.4 RPG
2.9 APG
47.3 FG%
All career highs. pic.twitter.com/LOgiMlS9aO – 5:26 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
TOO MUCH GOING ON.
KD WANTS OUT?! Monk to the Kings?!
We’re going LIVE!
https://t.co/LLeLC2Zubn pic.twitter.com/Q85OSHBKdn – 4:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
As @Jake Fischer reported on @Marc Stein pod, there is a lot of smoke with regards to Malik Monk landing with Kings. Nothing confirmed yet on length of contract/money, but multiple league sources are linking Lakers guard to Sacramento hours before start of free agency. – 4:18 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Lakers to sign Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin, re-sign Malik Monk (MLE) and Carmelo (minimum), and run it back. Not news, just a palpable whiff of emotional panic I just had. – 1:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Malik Monk could be a great fit for the Sacramento Kings. He knows De’Aaron Fox’s game pretty well, since Kentucky days and he’s a prolific scorer. Definetely can make the difference in Sactown. #SacramentoProud – 1:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! With free agency starting TODAY, we look at some names linked to the Lakers. Bamba. Porter Jr. The Martin Twins. Hartenstein. Monk. Who makes the most sense for a TPMLE?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday's @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk with @Jovan Buha about Russ opting in, the possibility of still trading him, the Lakers-Kyrie talks, Malik Monk's future and more.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast w/@Jovan Buha! We discuss Russ opting in, how close the Lakers got to a Kyrie deal, Malik Monk's Laker future, free agent targets and more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rus… – 10:48 AM
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast w/@Jovan Buha! We discuss Russ opting in, how close the Lakers got to a Kyrie deal, Malik Monk's Laker future, free agent targets and more!
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday's @Lockedonlakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss Kyrie opting, what's next for the Lakers, and whether Malik Monk at the TPMLE makes sense for the Lakers.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really good read from @Jovan Buha about the relationship between "The Arkansas Boys," Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. We're gonna talk with Jovan about this piece, Russ, Lakers free agency and other items on Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast!
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! Drama over! Kyrie finally opts in w/the Nets. What comes next for the Lakers? Plus, Malik Monk says he's open to taking less to stay in L.A., but is he a good use of TPMLE?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast, up EXTRA EARLY on YouTube. We react to Kyrie opting in and where it leaves the Lakers. Plus, Would Malik Monk really take less money to stay?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are limited in the type of contract they can offer Malik Monk when free agency starts this week.
But will he return to LA for less?
I spoke to Malik about his priorities in free agency, including why role and minutes are more important than $: https://t.co/Nb14zJGeT1 pic.twitter.com/UzBEyxIFU6 – 5:05 PM
Jason Anderson: I’m getting strong indications from league sources that Malik Monk will reach an agreement with the Sacramento Kings after free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET. Sounds like a Kentucky reunion with De’Aaron Fox could be in the works. https://t.co/B8lTxCQbtd -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / June 30, 2022
Jake Fischer on Malik Monk: It’s a very different situation than the Lakers, but I know that there’s mutual interest. The one team I’ve heard to look out for for him not to go to Lakers is the Sacramento Kings. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 30, 2022
There’s mutual interest between Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings, per @JakeLFischer h/t @TheSteinLine (Spotify Live) #NBATwitter -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / June 30, 2022
