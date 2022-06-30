Malik Monk to Kings

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Most notable moves in the 1st hour of 2022 #NBAFreeAgency:
N. Jokic supermax w/ Nuggets
D. Booker supermax w/ Suns
B. Beal supermax w/ Wizards
PJ Tucker to 76ers
M/ Monk to Kings
B. Portis 4-year, $49M w/ Bucks
A.Simons 4-year, $100M w/ Blazers
-Lu Dort 5-year, $87.5M w/ Thunder – 7:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Malik Monk’s IG: There’s no question Fox and Monk will be highly motivated to make this pairing work as it did at Kentucky in 2016-17. pic.twitter.com/8gXnS1eSFZ – 7:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk on IG, excited to reunite with Swipa. pic.twitter.com/AYQ6a9BxaV – 7:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source: Sacramento Kings reach free-agent agreement with former Lakers guard Malik Monk
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With Mo Bamba and Malik Monk off the board, my preferred Lakers MLE target becomes Otto Porter. – 6:14 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my favorite signings so far (that were definitely negotiated between 6 pm est and 601 pm est and not a moment sooner)
—isaiah hartenstein to the knicks
—malik monk to the kings
—tyus jones stays with the grizzlies – 6:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malik Monk got most of the Non-Taxpayer MLE from the Kings.
Sacramento likely left enough to sign a player to a four-year minimum deal vs the two years allowed via the Minimum Exception. – 6:08 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Monk to the Kings! I can root for Monk again! Party at my house on Monk Island!!!! – 6:08 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent guard Malik Monk reaches agreement with the Sacramento Kings on a two-year, $19 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that guard Malik Monk has agreed to a deal to join the Sacramento Kings, two years for about $20 million. Monk had a break-out season with the Lakers, who knew they probably wouldn’t be able to afford him in free agency. – 6:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms Kings add free agent guard Malik Monk on a 2-year, $19 million deal. @damienbarling first – 6:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sources say that Malik Monk will sign a two-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings. – 6:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Malik Monk is finalizing a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Malik Monk in 2022:
13.8 PPG
3.4 RPG
2.9 APG
47.3 FG%
All career highs. pic.twitter.com/LOgiMlS9aO – 5:26 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
TOO MUCH GOING ON.
KD WANTS OUT?! Monk to the Kings?!
We’re going LIVE!
https://t.co/LLeLC2Zubn pic.twitter.com/Q85OSHBKdn – 4:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
As @Jake Fischer reported on @Marc Stein pod, there is a lot of smoke with regards to Malik Monk landing with Kings. Nothing confirmed yet on length of contract/money, but multiple league sources are linking Lakers guard to Sacramento hours before start of free agency. – 4:18 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Lakers to sign Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin, re-sign Malik Monk (MLE) and Carmelo (minimum), and run it back. Not news, just a palpable whiff of emotional panic I just had. – 1:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Malik Monk could be a great fit for the Sacramento Kings. He knows De’Aaron Fox’s game pretty well, since Kentucky days and he’s a prolific scorer. Definetely can make the difference in Sactown. #SacramentoProud – 1:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! With free agency starting TODAY, we look at some names linked to the Lakers. Bamba. Porter Jr. The Martin Twins. Hartenstein. Monk. Who makes the most sense for a TPMLE? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mo-… – 12:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uX5v-8C7uIo?t=2 – 1:13 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk with @Jovan Buha about Russ opting in, the possibility of still trading him, the Lakers-Kyrie talks, Malik Monk’s future and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/17BqAWo8vlw?t=… – 6:26 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Malik Monk is signing a two-year, $19 million deal to join the Sacramento Kings, his brother and agent Marcus Monk, confirmed to ESPN. -via Twitter @mcten / June 30, 2022
Jason Anderson: I’m getting strong indications from league sources that Malik Monk will reach an agreement with the Sacramento Kings after free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET. Sounds like a Kentucky reunion with De’Aaron Fox could be in the works. https://t.co/B8lTxCQbtd -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / June 30, 2022
