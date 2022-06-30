Marvin Bagley back with Pistons on three-year deal

Chris Haynes: Restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $37 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Healthy contract for Bagley. Has a big fan in Troy Weaver and made a strong impression in just 18 games last season. Curious to see how Detroit’s frontcourt comes together, I expect Bagley will continue to have a big role despite it being a crowded room. – 7:08 PM
Healthy contract for Bagley. Has a big fan in Troy Weaver and made a strong impression in just 18 games last season. Curious to see how Detroit’s frontcourt comes together, I expect Bagley will continue to have a big role despite it being a crowded room. – 7:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So Marvin Bagley III lands a 3-year, $37 million deal and Mo Bamba, 2-year, $21 million, in the opening hour of free agency. This ballpark feels right for what Jaxson Hayes is likely looking for on a potential rookie extension. – 7:04 PM
So Marvin Bagley III lands a 3-year, $37 million deal and Mo Bamba, 2-year, $21 million, in the opening hour of free agency. This ballpark feels right for what Jaxson Hayes is likely looking for on a potential rookie extension. – 7:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
At $12.5M per year, Marvin Bagley III vaults to the #Pistons‘ second-highest salary (behind Kelly Olynyk’s $12.8M).
Cade Cunningham is at $10.6M – 7:02 PM
At $12.5M per year, Marvin Bagley III vaults to the #Pistons‘ second-highest salary (behind Kelly Olynyk’s $12.8M).
Cade Cunningham is at $10.6M – 7:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Story on the Pistons and Marvin Bagley III agreeing to a fully-guaranteed three-year, $37.5 million contract freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:00 PM
Story on the Pistons and Marvin Bagley III agreeing to a fully-guaranteed three-year, $37.5 million contract freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Per source, Marvin Bagley III’s deal with the Pistons is three years, $37.5 million with no options. – 6:58 PM
Per source, Marvin Bagley III’s deal with the Pistons is three years, $37.5 million with no options. – 6:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Story on Detroit Pistons striking a deal with Marvin Bagley III. sports.yahoo.com/marvin-bagley-… – 6:57 PM
Yahoo Sources: Story on Detroit Pistons striking a deal with Marvin Bagley III. sports.yahoo.com/marvin-bagley-… – 6:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons re-signed Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year/$37.5 deal. – 6:55 PM
Can confirm that the Pistons re-signed Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year/$37.5 deal. – 6:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Marvin Bagley III in his first four seasons:
13.6 PPG
7.4 RPG
50.1 FG%
Another big move for the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/5GzIniHaS6 – 6:52 PM
Marvin Bagley III in his first four seasons:
13.6 PPG
7.4 RPG
50.1 FG%
Another big move for the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/5GzIniHaS6 – 6:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marvin Bagley probably played the best ball of his career with the Pistons, but that seems like a lot of money considering where things were at. Who were they bidding against? – 6:52 PM
Marvin Bagley probably played the best ball of his career with the Pistons, but that seems like a lot of money considering where things were at. Who were they bidding against? – 6:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not sure why the Pistons have this obsession with Marvin Bagley when they now have 3 better centers on the roster and he’s too limited a shooter to play PF. – 6:50 PM
Not sure why the Pistons have this obsession with Marvin Bagley when they now have 3 better centers on the roster and he’s too limited a shooter to play PF. – 6:50 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $37 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:49 PM
Restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $37 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’m estimating that Detroit has somewhere between $11 million and $15 after Kemba buyout (don’t quote me — it’s unclear how much Kemba gave back). After re-signing Bagley, I could see the Pistons make one or two small signings. I could see another small trade in the cards. – 10:56 AM
I’m estimating that Detroit has somewhere between $11 million and $15 after Kemba buyout (don’t quote me — it’s unclear how much Kemba gave back). After re-signing Bagley, I could see the Pistons make one or two small signings. I could see another small trade in the cards. – 10:56 AM
More on this storyline
Omari Sanfoka II: Can confirm the Pistons and Marvin Bagley III have agreed to a three-year, $37 million deal. @Chris Haynes first. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / June 30, 2022
Jake Fischer on the Pistons: I’ve been told that they’re gonna get Marvin Bagley, it sounds like over $10 million a year. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
Even further, Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III is expected to return to Detroit on a deal north of $10 million in average annual value, potentially in a structure similar to Kelly Oubre Jr.’s two-year agreement with Charlotte last summer. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.