Mavericks interested in JaVale McGee

Marc Stein: League sources say that the Mavericks do indeed have interest in signing JaVale McGee, as earlier reported by @Gambo987 , but Dallas must commit some of its $6.4 million taxpayers’ mid-level exception to signing rookie guard Jaden Hardy to a multi-year deal.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
One name on this list to keep two eyes on, per source: Javale McGee. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…5:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Mavericks and Bucks are expected to aggressively pursue C JaVale McGee in free agency. – 5:40 PM

Brian Lewis: I’m told there is mutual interest between the #Nets and JaVale McGee. Can also confirm report by @Ian Begley that Brooklyn free agent center Andre Drummond is getting feelers from the #Knicks. #nyk #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / June 30, 2022
John Gambadoro: Hearing Javale McGee wants a multi-year deal and has several teams interested – Milwaukee, Dallas, Brooklyn. Not sure if Phoenix would go two years. Miami has emerged as the favorite for Jae Crowder. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022
Duane Rankin: Real cleates. Deputy Dog socks. “I like to have fun.” Kenneth Faried in the building for JaVale McGee’s JUGLIFE charity softball game. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / June 22, 2022

 

