Mavs, Jalen Brunson meeting today in New York

Marc Stein: The Mavericks are indeed sending their contingent to New York today for a meeting with Jalen Brunson after 6 PM ET. Team owner Mark Cuban was already in NYC this week on non-NBA business and will be joined by Nico Harrison, Michael Finley and Jason Kidd.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat free agency tracker is up and running:
-Where things stand for the Heat entering Day 1
-No Jalen Brunson meeting scheduled
Stay tuned for updates throughout the day miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
According to a league source, the Heat never was scheduled to meet with top free agent Jalen Brunson and won’t be meeting with him today. – 11:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So now word from a party familiar with the situation: There is no Heat meeting with Jalen Brunson and none was scheduled by or with the team. – 11:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
One domino effect of a hypothetical Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade to Miami is that it would essentially open up the full MLE to be used on a free agent, since the team would be hard capped already. – 9:50 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
With DeAndre Ayton to #Nets rumors rampant, #Heat getting a meeting with Jalen Brunson and #spurs trading Dejounte Murray to #Hawks, there are not a whole bunch of unrestricted free agency options for Leon Rose and the #Knicks. Huge day for him. Hope he has Plans B and C. – 9:27 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Game Theory Podcast: @dieter is here! Some Pre-Free Agency stuff
-Dejounte Murray to ATL!
-What does a potential Jalen Brunson to NYK fit look like?
-Kyrie and Harden options!
-My love for the movie Interceptor!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Today’s the day. It’s here (and so are the Mavs to try to cut off the Knicks recruiting). Still, Knicks expected to land Jalen Brunson, but what’s next in free agency? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:06 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST LIVE! @dieter IS BACK!
We run through all the NBA madness across the league.
-Dejounte Murray deal
-Jalen Brunson
-Kyrie back to Brooklyn
-James Harden taking less?
-Wiz/Nuggets deal
-John Wall!
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
just recorded an episode of @LockedOnHeat reacting to the Jalen Brunson news (and a whole lot more). Up shortly. – 7:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Which Maverick is most likely to lock Jalen Brunson in a New York hotel tomorrow and tweet a pic of a chair at the door, Blake Griffin-style? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
P.J. Tucker heads to market; Jalen Brunson, James Harden add free-agency twists for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat also should be set with Strus, Vincent and Yurtseven at midnight. – 6:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat reportedly gets meeting with Jalen Brunson. Plus Heat-related updates on P.J. Tucker, Beal, free agent power forwards, more, with free agent floodgates sent to open in less than 24 hours: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:46 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
congrats to jalen brunson on going from “can’t get the josh richardson extension from the mavs” to “possibly leveraging the knicks into a max deal” in less than six months. – 6:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
speculated that Jalen Brunson could be a dark horse candidate for the Heat on today’s @LockedOnHeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Mavs free agent PG Jalen Brunson will meet with Knicks (considered the heavy front-runner for him), Dallas and Heat this week, per @Chris Haynes .. Would require sign and trade with Miami, which already has Kyle Lowry at PG…. NBA (legal) floodgates open at 6 tomorrow. – 6:12 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent guard Jalen Brunson is granting meetings to Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and dark horse Miami Heat on first day of free agency, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-jalen-… – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks expected to land Jalen Brunson, but what’s next in free agency — and trades? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @KSherringtonDMN: Mark Cuban, Mavericks had every opportunity to avoid this fiasco with Jalen Brunson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:49 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks interested in Dejounte Murray trade to pair with Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:02 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson isn’t the only guy who could get a big deal from the Knicks.
When free agency begins, RJ Barrett is eligible for an extension. His max is $185 million over 4 years.
Will the Knicks give it to him?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Marc Stein on Mavericks likely losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks, and what it means for both teams. open.spotify.com/episode/2QerPO… – 3:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Why Jalen Brunson is worth the money he’s getting
🗣 How can the Mavs replace Brunson?
🗣 The Dejounte Murray sweepstakes
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Is a sign-and-trade even realistic now?
Add in another team?
Luxury tax maneuvering?
Evaluating ‘Plan Bs’ for the Mavericks in free agency if and when Jalen Brunson signs with the Knicks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Jalen Brunson Rumors
🏀 Russell Westbrook picks up player option
📰 HEADLINES!
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jalen Brunson is expected to get a 4-year, $110 million offer from the Knicks once free agency opens.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Flashback to Jay Wright and Dave Leitao raving about Jalen Brunson who was the National College player of the Year in 2018
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With rumors swirling Jalen Brunson will end up with the Knicks during free agency, @Fred Katz wonders how Brunson’s style of play will fit in with the core of the team
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s enjoyable that free agency hasn’t started and the Knicks have already lost free agency. (Mandatory note that Jalen Brunson is good.) – 1:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you knew you were losing Jalen Brunson, would you be interested in Tobias Harris or Matisse Thybulle? (If you got Harris, you’d have to offer multiple picks to get Bobi back though I figure.) – 1:35 PM
More on this storyline
It isn’t clear Brunson would be willing to return to the Mavericks even if they matched New York’s offer, something that has affected the resignation team sources have expressed to The Athletic about his presumed departure. But as recently as Tuesday, Dallas also hadn’t yet been prepared to increase their offer. We’ll see if that changes. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
Re-signing Brunson at a deal that pays him $30 million annually, per Bobby Mark’s calculations, could cost the team $130 million in salary and subsequent taxes next season. That’s without the team using its taxpayer’s mid-level exception, a $6.4-million carveout that the team might need to sign another wing or split among several players asking more than the veteran’s minimum. It’s another calculation the team must make, a financial one dependent on how much Cuban is truly willing to spend. Dallas can’t be blamed for its valuation of Brunson being lower than New York’s. Team sources have certainly expressed surprise and dismay at just how much the Knicks are prepared to offer him. But sometimes, that’s the cost of free agency. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
Tim Reynolds: The Heat are not planning to meet with Jalen Brunson today, and they did not have such a meeting scheduled, per league source. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 30, 2022
