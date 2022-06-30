Miami a favorite landing spot for Kevin Durant?

Jake Fischer: On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star’s perceived favorite landing spots.
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
One of many things affecting Heat’s Durant chances – and this organization lives for moments like this (Zo, Shaq, LeBron) – is whether Ayton would be agreeable to go to Brooklyn. If not, Heat could put together better offer, even without Bam. – 4:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Real talk, I do think the KD news could affect the #Pacers. They have the cap space to eat bad contracts and could therefore facilitate a trade while moving players they no longer want and collecting assets (young players/picks).
Real talk, I do think the KD news could affect the #Pacers. They have the cap space to eat bad contracts and could therefore facilitate a trade while moving players they no longer want and collecting assets (young players/picks).
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The big problem with any potential #Pistons pursuit of Kevin Durant is that they don’t have any big contracts to throw into the pot.
The big problem with any potential #Pistons pursuit of Kevin Durant is that they don’t have any big contracts to throw into the pot.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
People were thinking Kevin Durant would be staying put in Brooklyn once Kyrie opted in to the final year of his contract with the Nets…
People were thinking Kevin Durant would be staying put in Brooklyn once Kyrie opted in to the final year of his contract with the Nets…
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Add Gallinari to the handful of Heat PF options if Tucker leaves as expected; he’s expected to be bought out by Spurs. The latest from our Heat/NBA free agency live blog, with Durant news and more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:03 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Could the Clippers be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? He’s considered them before …
Could the Clippers be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? He’s considered them before …
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Alright, you know I had to do it.
Alright, you know I had to do it.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls cannot compete with package many teams can offer for KD. Just announce the LaVine max deal and try and take advantage of the KD fallout. – 3:59 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Have a story coming at @BR_NBA shortly, and we’re going live on @getcallin in just a few minutes.
Have a story coming at @BR_NBA shortly, and we’re going live on @getcallin in just a few minutes.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’m on vacation.
Might as well keep having fun.
Saw Kevin Durant requesting trade as free agency set to launch at 6 p.m. ET.
Durant and Devin Booker won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Could they win an #NBA title together, too?
I’m on vacation.
Might as well keep having fun.
Saw Kevin Durant requesting trade as free agency set to launch at 6 p.m. ET.
Durant and Devin Booker won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Could they win an #NBA title together, too?
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
With Kevin Durant’s trade request, Brooklyn #Nets immediately dropped from 7-1 to 25-1 to win 2023 #NBA championship. (Should be 100-1). #Clippers still co-favorites with #Warriors and #Suns for title. Durant remains 10-1 to win MVP. Kyrie Irving 100-1 and higher. – 3:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster. – 3:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not reporting!!!
Not reporting!!!
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It’s gonna be tough for Lakers to get KD w unprotected firsts in 27&29, Russ and a production deal with Mav Carter, I think – 3:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Got thoughts on the Kevin Durant trade request? The Nets? Kyrie Irving?
COME SHARE THEM WITH @HardwoodKnocks ⬇️
Got thoughts on the Kevin Durant trade request? The Nets? Kyrie Irving?
COME SHARE THEM WITH @HardwoodKnocks ⬇️
Dan Favale @danfavale
somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.
somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Title Futures: Nets now +1600 at FanDuel, +2500 at DraftKings and +3000 on Caesars. Obviously this is all subject to change depending on what the return is for Kevin Durant, and then whatever else they do … – 3:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
On @Sirius XM NBA now with @Rick Kamla quickly talking Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 3:49 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Next on NBA Today’s free agency special on ESPN2: @Bobby Marks joins us to outline where Kevin Durant could land and the packages that add up. – 3:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could we see Kevin Durant in the Valley of the Sun?
Could we see Kevin Durant in the Valley of the Sun?
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Did nobody want to tell Sean Marks about Durant before HE TRADED A FIRST-ROUND PICK FOR ROYCE O’NEALE?! – 3:49 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The latest on Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets from @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The latest on Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets from @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Durant holds Bam in high regard, one of several reasons Miami would presumably be appealing to him. But without Butler included, a Heat package around Herro and 4 first-rounders (including Jovic) and cap facilitating contracts likely wouldn’t be enough to get Durant. – 3:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
From a Grizz perspective, everyone wants to do Durant deals without Bane or Jackson, and that’s technically doable. Realistically, to trump other offers + Durant’s preferences, Jackson probably has to be there. And even then it’s probably not most likely. – 3:47 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics fans: Would you put Jaylen Brown in a deal for KD?
Celtics fans: Would you put Jaylen Brown in a deal for KD?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Lol all those tweet drafts nba insiders had ready for 6pm just got deleted.
Lol all those tweet drafts nba insiders had ready for 6pm just got deleted.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
As a basketball fan, I’m rooting for Kevin Durant to end up in Portland.
As a basketball fan, I’m rooting for Kevin Durant to end up in Portland.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
“The Nets are moving Kevin Durant. They need a scoring forward. Sean Marks and I go way back. Let me talk to him.” pic.twitter.com/Qc2sNCfO1l – 3:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
More than half of the league has already called Brooklyn about Kevin Durant, @Adrian Wojnarowski just said on ESPN. Lol. – 3:43 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Props to @Brian Windhorst for being all over the Nets stuff, from the Harden-Simmons deal to the franchise ready to accept losing KD for their hard stance with Kyrie. Windy knows, man! @ESPNNBA – 3:42 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Lakers getting Kyrie is now (as @Brian Windhorst has repeatedly said) a *very* real possibility.
The Lakers getting Kyrie is now (as @Brian Windhorst has repeatedly said) a *very* real possibility.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Simmons needed to be sent out (to Heat or elsewhere) in any Bam/Nets deal, one HYPOTHETICAL permutation that would work within cap rules is Durant/Simmons for Bam, Herro, Lowry, Robinson and three first-rounders (including Jokic). – 3:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kevin Durant once called Mark Cuban an idiot (after Cuban said Durant’s then-teammate Russell Westbrook wasn’t a superstar), but Durant always has been complimentary of @Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas fans. And who wouldn’t want to play with Doncic? (Other than Brunson, apparently). – 3:41 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
I’m ready for the “Let me tell why why the Nets will BE BETTER without Kevin Durant – coming up after the commercial break” takes. – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
One surefire way to take yourself out of the Kevin Durant stakes is to trade all your draft capital for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale half an hour later. – 3:37 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Can’t the Raptors just be a dark horse in the KD sweepstakes? #NBAFreeAgency – 3:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol the Kevin Durant news crashed the Fanspo trade machine pic.twitter.com/YSp7g6pzt0 – 3:35 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Kyrie: “I’m staying with the Nets.”
Kyrie: “I’m staying with the Nets.”
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
So, let’s say the Nets trade Kyrie then trade Durant but not to Portland.
Then the Nets decide to deal Ben Simmons.
Should the Blazers get in on that? I say, absolutely. But DO NOT give up Anfernee Simons.
So, let’s say the Nets trade Kyrie then trade Durant but not to Portland.
Then the Nets decide to deal Ben Simmons.
Should the Blazers get in on that? I say, absolutely. But DO NOT give up Anfernee Simons.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Chris and I talked Durant trades and hypotheticals on the pod. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:34 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant 6 days ago on his podcast: “There’s a lot of uncertainty with our team. I understand why so much noise around us but as individuals just control what you can and move forward. When the time’s right everything will work out for itself.” – 3:33 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
But what team possibly has enough assets and cap space to trade for Kevin Durant?!? pic.twitter.com/OmPydgUOd8 – 3:33 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron & AD, PG13 & Kawhi, and KD & Kyrie teamed up in the same Summer.
The Lakers have been largely pilloried by the media in this era. They also won a Championship.
LeBron & AD, PG13 & Kawhi, and KD & Kyrie teamed up in the same Summer.
The Lakers have been largely pilloried by the media in this era. They also won a Championship.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
KD wants out… yes it’s worse than 12-70 #Nets twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Free agent movement has just been hi-jacked by KD. There is not one untouchable piece in the Bulls organization – player, coach, front office, PR – that shouldn’t be included in a deal if you’re AK. Not one. Three years of KD is better than 5 years of any Bull. – 3:30 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The absolutely hilarious part is the Warriors are actually the team positioned to make the best offer for Durant – 3:30 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Most fun KD trade outcomes for all of us just from a HOLY SHIT standpoint…
1. Zion/Pels
2. AD/Lakers
3. Knicks
4. OKC
5. Boston
Most fun KD trade outcomes for all of us just from a HOLY SHIT standpoint…
1. Zion/Pels
2. AD/Lakers
3. Knicks
4. OKC
5. Boston
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
On @SpotifyLive with @Seerat Sohi and @Logan Murdock talking Kevin Durant: live.spotify.com/room/ec35bde9-… – 3:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My take on Kevin Durant’s list of teams:
That’s nice, but the Nets have to make the best trade for the Nets. They have no reason to move KD to a team offering a lesser package to make him happy. This is your one, best chance to fully reset everything. Nets have to get it right. – 3:27 PM
My take on Kevin Durant’s list of teams:
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Haven’t done any salary math, but Vuc, Patrick Williams, Portland’s 1st, a #Bulls 1st and any other player on the roster Brooklyn wants, Durant is about to turn 34 – 3:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant playoff win% with Steph:
— 78.6%
Kyrie playoff win% with LeBron:
— 75.0%
Durant playoff win% with Kyrie:
Durant playoff win% with Steph:
— 78.6%
Kyrie playoff win% with LeBron:
— 75.0%
Durant playoff win% with Kyrie:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
No contact with the Nets from Durant and Irving since Kyrie opted into his deal
No contact with the Nets from Durant and Irving since Kyrie opted into his deal
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I do enjoy that in 11 months we’ve gone from “They took WHO over Jalen Suggs?” to “Scottie Barnes is untouchable, even for Kevin Durant.”
I do enjoy that in 11 months we’ve gone from “They took WHO over Jalen Suggs?” to “Scottie Barnes is untouchable, even for Kevin Durant.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got:
– @Chris Haynes reporting Kevin Durant has the Suns as his preferred destination
– @Quinton Mayo reporting Deandre Ayton to the Suns rumors
– Myself among others reporting Kyrie Irving’s interest in going to the Lakers
We’ve got:
– @Chris Haynes reporting Kevin Durant has the Suns as his preferred destination
– @Quinton Mayo reporting Deandre Ayton to the Suns rumors
– Myself among others reporting Kyrie Irving’s interest in going to the Lakers
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN. – 3:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to folks around the NBA the belief is that everything is going to pause with the opening of free agency until Kevin Durant’s next home is decided. Every team and player will sit mostly still until Durant is traded. Then the flood will happen. – 3:25 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kevin Durant shakes things up before the free agency period begins #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors shuffle equation for Heat, NBA ahead of free agency. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:24 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kevin Durant ranks 4th all-time in points per game and 1st among active players. He has averaged 25 points in every season of his career except his rookie year.
Most Career PPG
Michael Jordan: 30.1
Wilt Chamberlain: 30.1
Elgin Baylor: 27.4
Kevin Durant: 27.2
Kevin Durant ranks 4th all-time in points per game and 1st among active players. He has averaged 25 points in every season of his career except his rookie year.
Most Career PPG
Michael Jordan: 30.1
Wilt Chamberlain: 30.1
Elgin Baylor: 27.4
Kevin Durant: 27.2
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Now we know why Kevin Durant had been so quiet the last few days and why he danced around the Kyrie situation on his “new media” podcast. – 3:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Now on @SpotifyLive talking Kevin Durant and what’s next: spotifylive.link/NDKktXOXhrb – 3:22 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Never forget: #Nets signed an over-the-hill DeAndre Jordan to a four-year, $40 million deal before benching and trading Jarrett Allen to convince Durant and Irving to sign in Brooklyn. This team scuttled its own rebuilding plan for a Durant/Irving combo and got NOTHING. – 3:22 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Sneak peak at the 2022/23 Phoenix Suns led by Chris Paul and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/WHnNBWeg6I – 3:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets got Kevin Durant and proceeded to make mistakes every step of the way. – 3:22 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Miami has to unprotect their 2025 1st round pick they owe OKC if they want to send Brooklyn picks for KD.
Sam Presti may ask for additional compensation on top of unprotecting the pick because adding KD makes the pick worse. – 3:22 PM
Miami has to unprotect their 2025 1st round pick they owe OKC if they want to send Brooklyn picks for KD.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets😱
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets😱
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
At the age of 33, Kevin Durant produced so much that his $42 million salary was a moneymaker for the Nets.
He’s owed close to $200 million in the years to come, though, ending when he’s 37.
What’s this analysis based on? More here, free:
At the age of 33, Kevin Durant produced so much that his $42 million salary was a moneymaker for the Nets.
He’s owed close to $200 million in the years to come, though, ending when he’s 37.
What’s this analysis based on? More here, free:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Durant asks for trade; Heat is on his list and Miami is obviously interested in Durant. But Phoenix – also on Durant’s list – has more good young assets to offer because of an arcane cap rule restricting Adebayo’s trade availability to Brooklyn: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kevin Durant is asking for a trade so what exactly does that mean for the Celtics offseason? A first look at new trade options, Brooklyn’s potential demands and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
My answer to any question on a trade package for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/4f0Q7KrjJn – 3:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What would a Kevin Durant trade look like? What kind of package would it take to land him?
What would a Kevin Durant trade look like? What kind of package would it take to land him?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mindblowing! Kevin Durant is setting to leave Brooklyn and he gonna change the upcoming season overall. This off-season belongs to KD from today. Phoenix, Miami or elsewhere maybe. #NBAFreeAgency
Mindblowing! Kevin Durant is setting to leave Brooklyn and he gonna change the upcoming season overall. This off-season belongs to KD from today. Phoenix, Miami or elsewhere maybe. #NBAFreeAgency
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets, prefers Suns or Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/rep… – 3:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
¿Por qué sonríe este señor? Si estás en sus zapatos de lujo, ¿qué entregarías a cambio de Kevin Durant? (creatividad pero con decencia, por favor) pic.twitter.com/yT0vBOtOL5 – 3:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Best the Heat can do right now is Lowry, Herro, mix of young guys (Vincent, Strus, Yurt) and three first-round picks (plus swaps). It’s possible they could reroute Lowry to a third team to have younger players go back to BKN, but not sure how many teams are helping Riley land KD – 3:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Funniest places the Nets can trade Kevin Durant to, ranked:
Funniest places the Nets can trade Kevin Durant to, ranked:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Remember how 2014 free agency ground to a halt while the whole league waited for LeBron?
Remember how 2014 free agency ground to a halt while the whole league waited for LeBron?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves have to look at the possibilities here. If you can pair KD with KAT and Ant, you do it. Realistic? Unlikely.
The Wolves have to look at the possibilities here. If you can pair KD with KAT and Ant, you do it. Realistic? Unlikely.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bane, Zaire, Brooks, Adams’ expiring and future firsts for KD … who says no?
Bane, Zaire, Brooks, Adams’ expiring and future firsts for KD … who says no?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Predictions:
– Kevin Durant to the Suns.
– Kyrie Irving to the Lakers.
– Ben Simmons to the Wolves.
Predictions:
– Kevin Durant to the Suns.
– Kyrie Irving to the Lakers.
– Ben Simmons to the Wolves.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With 4 years left on KD’s deal, and his likely destinations being very unlikely to have the best trade package, this will be our biggest test ever of player empowerment. How much can he control his destination given the duration of the contract? – 3:11 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the most diabolical outcome to this whole thing is the nets asking kd for his list of preferred trade destinations *specifically* so they can send him somewhere that’s not on it pic.twitter.com/fiPvjXncO2 – 3:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ultimately, I don’t think I’m moving Barnes + necessary salaries (OG + GTG?) and picks for Durant. But this is one of the best top 12 players of all time who is currently one of the five best players on the planet. You talk about it. – 3:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This could really be insane
The Heat miss out on everybody
But now sit a big time package away from a top 3 player in the world: Kevin Durant
Bam Adebayo can’t be offered in this deal due to contracts with Ben Simmons
This could really be insane
The Heat miss out on everybody
But now sit a big time package away from a top 3 player in the world: Kevin Durant
Bam Adebayo can’t be offered in this deal due to contracts with Ben Simmons
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Brooklyn really wants picks for Durant, Houston is like, a generational winner today.
If the Nets go in the tank to try to come away with a remotely decent pick through their swap rights with the Rockets next year, Houston’s odds are Victor Wembanyama go up significantly. – 3:07 PM
If the Nets go in the tank to try to come away with a remotely decent pick through their swap rights with the Rockets next year, Houston’s odds are Victor Wembanyama go up significantly. – 3:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
UCLA has inquired about Kevin Durant for its move to the Big Ten more at 11 – 3:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I still wanna see Durant go back to OKC. It would just be amazing to me. He could literally rewrite his legacy on the fly, going almost the same route that LeBron did to bring a title to the team that drafted him (well, the zombie Sonics) after rings elsewhere. Not happening tho – 3:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Durant didn’t get a player option on the final year of that four-year extension, which always struck me. Not sure why it amounted like that, but normally someone of his stature gets every bit of player-friendliness on a deal. Locked in for 4 years now as Nets look for a trade. – 3:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I don’t know the inner workings of the Durant and Nets relationship, but I do know if he’s asking out now after kyrie opted in, I think I’d be searching for the best offer, not satisfying Durant’s wish list. – 3:05 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
StatMuse @statmuse
Durant in the playoffs for the Nets:
— 32.3 PPG
— 8.4 RPG
— 4.9 APG
— 49/39/88%
Durant in the playoffs for the Nets:
— 32.3 PPG
— 8.4 RPG
— 4.9 APG
— 49/39/88%
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. – 3:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Just to get this out of the way:
Yes, of course you would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Tyrese Maxey would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant.
Just to get this out of the way:
Yes, of course you would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Tyrese Maxey would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Ayton BYC issues don’t go away because KD asked for a trade. – 3:04 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie: “We’re gonna have a special season. I just know it.”
KD:
Kyrie: “We’re gonna have a special season. I just know it.”
KD:
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i would trade anthony davis for kevin durant in two seconds if i was the lakers. the nba needs this. – 3:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. – 3:03 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The outline for a trade for a star has been roughly a promising young potential All-Star plus several 1st round picks and also some pick swaps. Obviously there hasn’t been anyone on the trade market as good as Kevin Durant. How many teams can check off all those marks right now? – 3:02 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Kevin Durant wants to leave a contender to join the team that won far more regular-season games than any other before losing a Game 7 to an inferior playoff opponent. Sounds familiar. – 3:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Here are Kevin Durant’s remaining contract numbers … and you know what — it doesn’t even matter.
Here are Kevin Durant’s remaining contract numbers … and you know what — it doesn’t even matter.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kyrie: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall.”
Kyrie: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall.”
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Did some potential KD trades last week w/ @Bobby Marks on the Lowe Post podcast — including PHX deals that are somewhat complicated by the hard cap in the event Brooklyn acquires Ayton in a sign-and-trade.
Did some potential KD trades last week w/ @Bobby Marks on the Lowe Post podcast — including PHX deals that are somewhat complicated by the hard cap in the event Brooklyn acquires Ayton in a sign-and-trade.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 50/40/85% or better over the last 2 seasons:
— Kevin Durant
Players to average 50/40/85% or better over the last 2 seasons:
— Kevin Durant
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat (and a ton of teams) had been preparing for a run at Durant. Kyrie opted in. Things paused. It’s back on. – 2:59 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
– USC and UCLA are looking to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
– Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade to leave Brooklyn.
– USC and UCLA are looking to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
– Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade to leave Brooklyn.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star’s perceived favorite landing spots. – 2:58 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here are the list of players to pick from if you are the Nets in a Durant package.
Remember that the Thunder received 5 first rd. picks, 2 years of pick swaps and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George back in 2019.
Here are the list of players to pick from if you are the Nets in a Durant package.
Remember that the Thunder received 5 first rd. picks, 2 years of pick swaps and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George back in 2019.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
KD to Portland for Simons, Sharpe and a first every other year until 2035 … who says no? – 2:57 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
KD landing spots? Boston, LAC, Miami — feels like it should be easier to find a match. – 2:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Kyrie: I’m renewing my commitment to the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons: I might be ready to maybe take a jump shot.
Kyrie: I’m renewing my commitment to the Brooklyn Nets.
Simmons: I might be ready to maybe take a jump shot.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
FWIW, the Royce trade has been in the works for at least a couple of days, so I don’t know that it’s related to the Kevin Durant news. – 2:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks. – 2:56 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Just your normal (COMPLETELY SARCASTIC) day: UCLA/USC about to leave the Pac12 and KD requests a trade. Gotcha. – 2:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kevin Durant has four years and $197.6M left on his deal.
Kevin Durant has four years and $197.6M left on his deal.
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
every nba player and their mother going to be calling kd from the parking lot rn – 2:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, league sources confirm. – 2:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant put up crazy numbers for Nets:
28.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.1 APG
53/41/90%
Kevin Durant put up crazy numbers for Nets:
28.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.1 APG
53/41/90%
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, that Brooklyn first round might not be too bad if KD is gone. – 2:55 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving didn’t last together? Wow! Who would have thought! – 2:54 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Man if you thought yesterday was crazy… let me tell you about that one time Kevin Durant decided to switch teams. – 2:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
two days ago: Dare to be different. Here to finish what I started with 7.
two days ago: Dare to be different. Here to finish what I started with 7.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant played 15 more regular season games with the Brooklyn Nets than Paul Pierce pic.twitter.com/MFYn0ltIph – 2:52 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie opts in and KD still wants out. Incredible. With four years left on his deal and Durant, at 34, still playing at an MVP level, Brooklyn could — and should — get back one of the largest trade packages in NBA history. – 2:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you’re wondering what a Suns-Nets trade for Kevin Durant might look like, I threw out a few options here (bit.ly/3GsnHe1) and at the beginning of this one here (bit.ly/39Z0AMo) – 2:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Earthquake hits NBA 3:10 before free agency. Good luck topping the Durant news, free agents. – 2:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kevin Durant has informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wants to be traded, league sources confirmed to @YahooSports. – 2:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There’s always that one name that comes out of nowhere
There’s always that one name that comes out of nowhere
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. – 2:49 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:49 PM
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Crazy. The two teams KD and Kyrie CHOSE to LEAVE, willingly, just got finished battling in the NBA Finals. – 11:27 PM
Keith Smith: Woj says that “more than half the league has called Brooklyn about acquiring Kevin Durant”. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 30, 2022
