Mike Muscala re-signs with Thunder

Darren Wolfson: Former Roseville HS big Mike Muscala is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He can help mentor Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren. 1-year deal for vet minimum.
Source: Twitter @DWolfsonKSTP

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Former Roseville HS big Mike Muscala is re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He can help mentor Minneapolis native Chet Holmgren. 1-year deal for vet minimum. – 11:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
We'll have news today on the team options for Lu Dort, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby.
The Thunder, as Presti said Saturday, plans to exercise Dort's $1.9 million option for next season.
No confirmation yet on Muscala ($3.5 million) and Roby ($1.9 million). – 11:39 AM
Michael Scotto: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder have declined the team’s $3.5 million option on Mike Muscala, @hoopshype has learned. Muscala will become an unrestricted free agent. Muscala shot a career-high 42.9 percent from 3-point range for the Thunder this season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 30, 2022

