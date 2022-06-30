Nets expected to keep Ben Simmons

Sam Amick: Source close to the situation tells @TheAthletic that the Nets are expected to keep Ben Simmons. Some had rightfully wondered if there would be a ripple effect here on the 25-year-old’s Nets future.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
So, let’s say the Nets trade Kyrie then trade Durant but not to Portland.
Then the Nets decide to deal Ben Simmons.
Should the Blazers get in on that? I say, absolutely. But DO NOT give up Anfernee Simons.
He is cheaper, a shooter, more mature and uses up one less m. – 3:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I think that it is pretty funny that no one cares what is going to happen with Ben Simmons right now. – 3:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets can’t acquire Bam Adebayo if they keep Ben Simmons. They can’t have two Designated Rookie guys acquired via trade.
So, who do the Heat offer up to the Nets? Remember, you have to match $44M in salary! – 3:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves have to look at the possibilities here. If you can pair KD with KAT and Ant, you do it. Realistic? Unlikely.
But it may be time revisit the Ben Simmons discussions as well. – 3:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Predictions:
– Kevin Durant to the Suns.
– Kyrie Irving to the Lakers.
– Ben Simmons to the Wolves.
– The most insane Western Conference we’ve ever seen. – 3:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This could really be insane
The Heat miss out on everybody
But now sit a big time package away from a top 3 player in the world: Kevin Durant
Bam Adebayo can’t be offered in this deal due to contracts with Ben Simmons
So it’s time for madness – 3:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Meanwhile…
Where do we think Ben Simmons ends up?
Could Minnesota sneak their way back in here with a bunch of picks? – 3:05 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
ACTUALLY IS: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Iunno, Duncan Robinson? – 3:05 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The Clippers have the best 3-point field goal percentage over the last 2 seasons, which pairs well with John Wall.
Since 2017-18, Wall ranks 5th in assisted 3-pointers per game.
Only players ahead?
Ben Simmons
Russell Westbrook
Chris Paul
Luka Doncic – 9:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have combined for
22 All Star appearances
14 All-NBA selections
3 ROY
2 All-Defensive
How far can this Brooklyn trio go? pic.twitter.com/YdjqRYXB3Y – 7:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie, @Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry — Nets need depth (Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton would help) but if healthy that’s a team that absolutely will contend for a title. – 7:36 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Excited for the Nets to finally stress test the logic of “Ben Simmons would be Giannis if you just surround him with shooters.” – 4:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
If the Nets get nothing in return for Kyrie Irving they will have only around $7 million in cap space due to the large contracts of Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Seth Curry – 3:46 PM
One NBA executive suggests a trade where the Nets trade Kyrie to the Los Angeles Lakers and get three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in return. “You could do three teams, Kyrie to the Lakers, Gobert to Brooklyn, and Russ to Utah, with the Jazz probably buying him out. That’s a longshot, though,” the executive said to Heavy’s own Sean Deveney. “It could be something that happens during the season, if the Nets get on the court and things go sideways — Ben Simmons is still not healthy, Durant is not happy, they’re struggling. At that point, the Nets are pretty much out of leverage, and the Lakers could send Westbrook and a pick for Kyrie, and it’s doubtful the Nets would get a better deal. Again, it is a long shot, but it is realistic.” -via Heavy.com / June 30, 2022
Maximum players rarely accept short-term extensions as soon as they are eligible to sign them. Simmons is more likely to revisit an extension when his contract is almost up so he can add more years. -via HoopsHype / June 21, 2022
Overall, though, Brown’s development has been critical for this era of Celtics basketball. Deciding not to exchange him for Butler, Paul George or Kawhi Leonard (three forwards now in their 30s who’ve all changed teams more than once since Brown entered the league) was an intentional bet on upside and maximizing the organization’s potential number of championship runs (as opposed to amplifying a shorter window). Trade speculation lingered into this season, when Brown’s seemingly incongruous fit beside Jayson Tatum was placed under a microscope. There were even whispers about shipping him to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, which Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens immediately dismissed. -via Sports Illustrated / June 16, 2022
