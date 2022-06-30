Nets not interested in Deandre Ayton?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?
– Ayton
– LaVine
– Bridges
– Sexton
– Nurkic
– Warren
– DDV
– Looney
– Rubio (injured)
– Lamb
– Ibaka
– Thomas Bryant
– Bruce Brown
– Harrell
– Jalen Smith
– Sato (probably Barca bound)
– The Martins
– …Otto? – 8:46 PM
So who’s left that can meaningfully move a needle?
– Ayton
– LaVine
– Bridges
– Sexton
– Nurkic
– Warren
– DDV
– Looney
– Rubio (injured)
– Lamb
– Ibaka
– Thomas Bryant
– Bruce Brown
– Harrell
– Jalen Smith
– Sato (probably Barca bound)
– The Martins
– …Otto? – 8:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This was prob said already, but because of the Designated Rookie Scale Player Extension (adds 5 years to rookie scale deal), BKN cannot acquire Ayton, Bam, or Herro without trading Simmons.
From the wording of the CBA, loophole may be Ayton/Herro signing for less than 5 years. – 8:17 PM
This was prob said already, but because of the Designated Rookie Scale Player Extension (adds 5 years to rookie scale deal), BKN cannot acquire Ayton, Bam, or Herro without trading Simmons.
From the wording of the CBA, loophole may be Ayton/Herro signing for less than 5 years. – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we talked about all things Kevin Durant, including how a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade hard-caps any team that lands him.
After the Nets’ Royce O’Neale trade, all signs are confirming they really might not want DA
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/bGnpqDE48c – 7:15 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns Podcast, we talked about all things Kevin Durant, including how a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade hard-caps any team that lands him.
After the Nets’ Royce O’Neale trade, all signs are confirming they really might not want DA
🎧 https://t.co/A51s2pWuZn pic.twitter.com/bGnpqDE48c – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
Best FAs still on the board:
PGs
G. Payton II
R. Rubio
D. Wright
F. Jackson
SGs
J. Haden
Z. LaVine
C. Sexton
G. Harris
SFs
M. Bridges
TJ Warren
Caleb Martin
Cody Martin
PFs
K. Anderson
O. Porter Jr.
M. Harrell
C. Anthony
Cs
D. Ayton
J. Nurkic
K. Looney
N. Claxton – 7:12 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What’s the market for Deandre Ayton? We’re discussing that next: twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkJz… – 6:47 PM
What’s the market for Deandre Ayton? We’re discussing that next: twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkJz… – 6:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If it really is true the Nets don’t want Deandre Ayton, and it’s not just posturing, it’ll be really interesting to see what his marketplace looks like, because it certainly doesn’t seem to be max value. Suitors drying up left and right – 5:25 PM
If it really is true the Nets don’t want Deandre Ayton, and it’s not just posturing, it’ll be really interesting to see what his marketplace looks like, because it certainly doesn’t seem to be max value. Suitors drying up left and right – 5:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
5 players Indiana #Pacers should consider in free agency: Is Deandre Ayton worth the price? indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 5:19 PM
5 players Indiana #Pacers should consider in free agency: Is Deandre Ayton worth the price? indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 5:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Will be curious how much the league will be in a holding pattern until a Kevin Durant trade is agreed upon. Ancillary deals will get done, but many teams will be on hold. For ex. Suns and Ayton. – 5:12 PM
Will be curious how much the league will be in a holding pattern until a Kevin Durant trade is agreed upon. Ancillary deals will get done, but many teams will be on hold. For ex. Suns and Ayton. – 5:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – Emergency Durant roundtable with @Sam Amick @Joe Vardon @Alex__Schiffer. What are Nets’ options, the complications of an Ayton sign-and-trade, would Miami really offer Jimmy Butler, what stars should other teams dangle, and more
theathletic.com/3393459/2022/0… – 5:10 PM
New for @The Athletic – Emergency Durant roundtable with @Sam Amick @Joe Vardon @Alex__Schiffer. What are Nets’ options, the complications of an Ayton sign-and-trade, would Miami really offer Jimmy Butler, what stars should other teams dangle, and more
theathletic.com/3393459/2022/0… – 5:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Spurs got 3 first-round picks in the Dejounte Murray. Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, 3 firsts and 3 swaps for Kevin Durant. Ayton is better than the Suns would like you to think since they chose not to pay him. Bridges is a DPOY candidate. Johnson is a 3/D wing. – 5:07 PM
The Spurs got 3 first-round picks in the Dejounte Murray. Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, 3 firsts and 3 swaps for Kevin Durant. Ayton is better than the Suns would like you to think since they chose not to pay him. Bridges is a DPOY candidate. Johnson is a 3/D wing. – 5:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
One of many things affecting Heat’s Durant chances – and this organization lives for moments like this (Zo, Shaq, LeBron) – is whether Ayton would be agreeable to go to Brooklyn. If not, Heat could put together better offer, even without Bam. – 4:08 PM
One of many things affecting Heat’s Durant chances – and this organization lives for moments like this (Zo, Shaq, LeBron) – is whether Ayton would be agreeable to go to Brooklyn. If not, Heat could put together better offer, even without Bam. – 4:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Hey, so, you know the other day, when the line for Ayton to Brooklyn went a bit crazy….? – 3:34 PM
Hey, so, you know the other day, when the line for Ayton to Brooklyn went a bit crazy….? – 3:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got:
– @Chris Haynes reporting Kevin Durant has the Suns as his preferred destination
– @Quinton Mayo reporting Deandre Ayton to the Suns rumors
– Myself among others reporting Kyrie Irving’s interest in going to the Lakers
What an organizational fumble. – 3:25 PM
We’ve got:
– @Chris Haynes reporting Kevin Durant has the Suns as his preferred destination
– @Quinton Mayo reporting Deandre Ayton to the Suns rumors
– Myself among others reporting Kyrie Irving’s interest in going to the Lakers
What an organizational fumble. – 3:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Now @Quinton Mayo‘s Deandre Ayton to the Nets rumblings make perfect sense. – 3:20 PM
Now @Quinton Mayo‘s Deandre Ayton to the Nets rumblings make perfect sense. – 3:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I hope the Spurs sign Ayton to a max offer sheet to screw this all up. – 3:05 PM
I hope the Spurs sign Ayton to a max offer sheet to screw this all up. – 3:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Ayton BYC issues don’t go away because KD asked for a trade. – 3:04 PM
The Ayton BYC issues don’t go away because KD asked for a trade. – 3:04 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Did some potential KD trades last week w/ @Bobby Marks on the Lowe Post podcast — including PHX deals that are somewhat complicated by the hard cap in the event Brooklyn acquires Ayton in a sign-and-trade.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob… – 3:00 PM
Did some potential KD trades last week w/ @Bobby Marks on the Lowe Post podcast — including PHX deals that are somewhat complicated by the hard cap in the event Brooklyn acquires Ayton in a sign-and-trade.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob… – 3:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
For Heat fans against giving Tyler Herro an extension this summer, keep in mind that the Mavericks are about to lose Brunson for nothing because they couldn’t get an extension done last summer and the Suns might have to sell low on Ayton for the same reason. – 1:07 PM
For Heat fans against giving Tyler Herro an extension this summer, keep in mind that the Mavericks are about to lose Brunson for nothing because they couldn’t get an extension done last summer and the Suns might have to sell low on Ayton for the same reason. – 1:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Reminder: The Nets almost certainly cannot acquire Deandre Ayton in a sign-and-trade because any realistic salary for him would put them over the luxury tax apron.
Hawks, Celtics, Mavs, Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers, Bucks, Jazz also likely blocked from inbound sign-and-trades. – 12:50 PM
Reminder: The Nets almost certainly cannot acquire Deandre Ayton in a sign-and-trade because any realistic salary for him would put them over the luxury tax apron.
Hawks, Celtics, Mavs, Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers, Bucks, Jazz also likely blocked from inbound sign-and-trades. – 12:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives think a potential extension for Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter could be in the high teens or $20 million annually.
Plus, the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade chances, and more with @Chris Kirschner on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 11:45 AM
NBA executives think a potential extension for Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter could be in the high teens or $20 million annually.
Plus, the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade chances, and more with @Chris Kirschner on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here are five players the #Pacers should consider in free agency.
Do you think Deandre Ayton is worth the cost?
(This story originally included Miles Bridges, but he was removed following his reported arrest for domestic violence.) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:29 AM
Here are five players the #Pacers should consider in free agency.
Do you think Deandre Ayton is worth the cost?
(This story originally included Miles Bridges, but he was removed following his reported arrest for domestic violence.) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton without getting a starting center in return, their pickings on the market will be slim. For @PHNX_Suns, I rounded out our MLE targets by looking at this year’s crop of bigs: https://t.co/Ir9rHrtsyo pic.twitter.com/vHIfFSTRW0 – 10:03 AM
If the Suns sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton without getting a starting center in return, their pickings on the market will be slim. For @PHNX_Suns, I rounded out our MLE targets by looking at this year’s crop of bigs: https://t.co/Ir9rHrtsyo pic.twitter.com/vHIfFSTRW0 – 10:03 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is out there at odds as high as 150-1 for MVP. If he is throwing lobs to Ayton …
sidelines.io/nba/can-kyrie-… – 9:29 AM
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is out there at odds as high as 150-1 for MVP. If he is throwing lobs to Ayton …
sidelines.io/nba/can-kyrie-… – 9:29 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
With DeAndre Ayton to #Nets rumors rampant, #Heat getting a meeting with Jalen Brunson and #spurs trading Dejounte Murray to #Hawks, there are not a whole bunch of unrestricted free agency options for Leon Rose and the #Knicks. Huge day for him. Hope he has Plans B and C. – 9:27 AM
With DeAndre Ayton to #Nets rumors rampant, #Heat getting a meeting with Jalen Brunson and #spurs trading Dejounte Murray to #Hawks, there are not a whole bunch of unrestricted free agency options for Leon Rose and the #Knicks. Huge day for him. Hope he has Plans B and C. – 9:27 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:03 AM
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:03 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Some pre-free agency Raptors intel:
While DeAndre Ayton has been linked to Raps by a few outlets, my understanding is there have been no talks re: Toronto landing the Suns centre, which would be difficult in any case due to base year compensation issues in the required S&T. 1/ – 8:53 AM
Some pre-free agency Raptors intel:
While DeAndre Ayton has been linked to Raps by a few outlets, my understanding is there have been no talks re: Toronto landing the Suns centre, which would be difficult in any case due to base year compensation issues in the required S&T. 1/ – 8:53 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not reporting, but reading the free agency landscape this morning:
It’s starting to feel like the Pacers might be the most “real” spot for Deandre Ayton via S&T. Indiana having cap space + contracts to send back to Phoenix eliminates most of the Base Year Compensation issues. – 8:17 AM
Not reporting, but reading the free agency landscape this morning:
It’s starting to feel like the Pacers might be the most “real” spot for Deandre Ayton via S&T. Indiana having cap space + contracts to send back to Phoenix eliminates most of the Base Year Compensation issues. – 8:17 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills opts out as Deandre Ayton-to-#Nets trade rumors heat up nypost.com/2022/06/29/net… via @nypostsports – 8:52 PM
Patty Mills opts out as Deandre Ayton-to-#Nets trade rumors heat up nypost.com/2022/06/29/net… via @nypostsports – 8:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 7:32 PM
Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 7:32 PM
More on this storyline
From Brooklyn’s perspective, sources said, there’s no deal to land Durant in Phoenix that doesn’t start with sending back Devin Booker to Barclays Center. The Suns, of course, would likely hold the line firm. But early indications are the Nets brass is not particularly inclined to take a sign-and-trade that brings back restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. -via Bleacher Report / June 30, 2022
Tommy Beer: Brian Windhorst, on ESPN, says Durant is “focused” on landing in Phoenix, and that one reason KD requested the trade today (before start of FA) was so that DeAndre Ayton could be included in a potential trade package. Windy notes KD’s relationship with CP3 and and Devin Booker. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / June 30, 2022
Brian Windhorst on Deandre Ayton: I’d keep an eye on Indiana… Another team to watch would be Minnesota. Minnesota is looking for a shot-blocker. -via YouTube / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.