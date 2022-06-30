Nicolas Batum returns to Clippers

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Nicolas Batum has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $22 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
It’s 12:45am here in Paris and I have to get up at 4am for my 5am workout 😅
I don’t care, I’m very excited to be back with this organization who welcome me at my lowest point.
Love you #ClipperNation
#BatumBatallion Stand up💪🏽🔵🔴⚪️ – 6:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Source confirms to @TheAthletic that Nicolas Batum is back with Clippers along with Coffey. @Chris Haynes first.
The top 7 LA Clippers in minutes played last season are all under contract for 2022-23.
(The 8th Clipper in total minutes was Eric Bledsoe. Hart was 9th.) – 6:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors culture, which couldn’t persuade free agents Nic Batum or Patty Mills last summer, is now renewed. Is it as potent as it was 6 years ago? The coming days/weeks will tell us. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Nic Batum has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. – 6:21 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
With Wall deal locked in, Zubac already extended, deals for Coffey and Hartenstein announced and Batum apparently likely to return to, I think the Clippers just set a new “shortest offseason ever” record of 17 minutes. – 6:17 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Happy to learn that Batum returns to the Clippers. Sorry to see Hartenstein leave. It is the annual rite of summer in the NBA. – 6:14 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent forward Nicolas Batum has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $22 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/nicolas-batum-… – 6:01 PM
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Bienvenue @Nando De Colo 🙏🏽
Merci à toi de nous rejoindre @LDLCASVEL – 2:41 PM
Andrew Greif: Nicolas Batum’s deal is confirmed at two years, $22 million, as @Chris Haynes reported first. On Amir Coffey’s three-year deal: no player or team options on it. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / June 30, 2022
The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Monk, but it will depend on both his market and the quality of 3-and-D wings available to Los Angeles, according to league sources. Players the Lakers will target with their full taxpayer midlevel exception include Otto Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, Gary Harris, T.J. Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danuel House Jr., according to multiple league sources. Players the Lakers will be interested in for the partial midlevel exception or minimum contracts include Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022
