Nikola Jokic agrees to richest contract in NBA history, five years, $264 million

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Most notable moves in the 1st hour of 2022 #NBAFreeAgency:
N. Jokic supermax w/ Nuggets
D. Booker supermax w/ Suns
B. Beal supermax w/ Wizards
PJ Tucker to 76ers
M/ Monk to Kings
B. Portis 4-year, $49M w/ Bucks
A.Simons 4-year, $100M w/ Blazers
-Lu Dort 5-year, $87.5M w/ Thunder – 7:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets depth chart right now…
Starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Bench:
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
Zeke Nnaji
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan
Reserves:
Ish Smith
Christian Braun
Vlatko Cancar
Peyton Watson
Collin Gillespie – 7:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
My Nuggets cap sheet is up to date with Nikola Jokic’s max deal, Davon Reed’s 2-year minimum, DeAndre Jordan’s minimum, Peyton Watson’s rookie scale & Vlatko Cancar’s qualifying offer.
Denver has 1 open roster spot, 1 two-way spot & the tax-MLE left.
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d…6:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic’s 5-year max contract that kicks in next year will look like this with full 8% raises based on a $133,000,000 salary cap:
23-24: $46.550M
24-25: $50.274M
25-26: $54.296M
26-27: $58.640M
27-28: $63.331M*
*Player option – 6:49 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Salary projections in 2023-24 are:
Cap: $133M
Tax: $161M
The Nikola Jokic projected super max in Denver is for $270M – 6:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr46:44 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nikola Jokic agrees to super-max contract extension with Nuggets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/nik…6:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
With Jamal, KCP, AG, MPJ, Joker, Bones, Jeff, Ish, Davon, Zeke, Christian, Peyton, DeAndre and Vlatko, the #Nuggets have one standard roster spot left. #Math6:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bittersweet feeling:
On one hand the Nuggets get their guy, back-to/back MVP Nikola Jokic locked in for the foreseeable future.
On the other, not a great start to the post-Connelly regime with DeAndre Jordan and fliers on draft night. – 6:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic remains with the Denver Nuggets on a supermax extension
The Serbian superstar agreed to the richest deal in NBA history 💰
basketnews.com/news-174423-ni…6:15 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal now become the only players to ever sign a $250+ million contract. Insane. – 6:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Can confirm via league source Nikola Jokic agreed to sign the five-year supermax. Nuggets also adding DeAndre Jordan, as first reported by @Shams Charania. – 6:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Centers in NBA history with $200M+ contracts:
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/HWjml7PnYj6:03 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic signs super max
Deandre joins Denver
That was a real wild two-part story – 6:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
From a second round pick to the largest contract in NBA history.
Jokic is the greatest draft pick ever, regardless of rounds. pic.twitter.com/tnTGNp5ezb6:00 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. – 6:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Condolences now for anyone who tweets out the Joker “and here we go” meme when FA opens. – 5:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Just got sent exclusive footage of Nikola Jokic arriving to sign his supermax contract. pic.twitter.com/plYpYhL3MW5:47 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
My expectation for free agency? The Jokic supermax gets agreed to, Davon Reed gets signed and #Nuggets find a C. Perhaps there’s room for another wing as well. – 5:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Simmons needed to be sent out (to Heat or elsewhere) in any Bam/Nets deal, one HYPOTHETICAL permutation that would work within cap rules is Durant/Simmons for Bam, Herro, Lowry, Robinson and three first-rounders (including Jokic). – 3:41 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The Hawks now have 2 of the best creators in the NBA in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Most made field goals + assists in 2021-22:
Trae Young: 1,448
Nikola Jokic: 1,348
Luka Doncic: 1,209
Dejounte Murray: 1,200 – 9:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nuggets are looking strong:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
6th man: Bones Hyland pic.twitter.com/dyCFdgLKd57:21 PM

