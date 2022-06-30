Patrick Mills re-signing with Nets

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Patty Mills and Nic Claxton are staying with the Brooklyn Nets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski:
▪️ Mills: 2-year, $14.5 million deal
▪️ Claxton: 2-year, $20 million deal pic.twitter.com/jhMg00aetn – 7:26 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After declining his player option, Patty Mills signed a new deal with the Brooklyn Nets 👌
Find all the contract details below:
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Patty Mills is the first free agent off the board that I felt could be a real Celtics game-changer. He got more than the taxpayer MLE though. – 7:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I thought Patty Mills was gone. He re-signs in Brooklyn for two years, $14.5M. Mills chooses to sick with Ben Simmons. Patty said he had Simmons’ back every step of the way when the Nets acquired him via trade. – 6:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Patty Mills has agreed to return to the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $14.5M deal, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. – 6:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors culture, which couldn’t persuade free agents Nic Batum or Patty Mills last summer, is now renewed. Is it as potent as it was 6 years ago? The coming days/weeks will tell us. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Mills has a pretty strong case as the next team president of the Brooklyn Nets. “Three years ago today I …. ” – 3:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/k8M5vvTZtd – 3:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I said it before: Patty Mills’ decision — opting in or out — would tell us how good or bad it was in Brooklyn. – 3:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/HVKp4H0VvF – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/bYsVKyA4Q0 – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/SJ3v2KtKJ2 – 9:29 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Patty Mills declines his $6.2 million player option to become free agent
sportando.basketball/en/patty-mills… – 2:04 AM
Patty Mills declines his $6.2 million player option to become free agent
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills opts out as Deandre Ayton-to-#Nets trade rumors heat up nypost.com/2022/06/29/net… via @nypostsports – 8:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patty Mills opts out of Nets contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/pat… – 7:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills hasn’t ruled out a return to Brooklyn. The #Nets can pay him up to $7.1 million, according to @Bobby Marks. – 7:14 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Patrick Mills, who’ll attract significant interest around the league, hasn’t ruled out a return to the Nets, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2022
Brian Lewis: Patrick Mills did not pick up his $6.2 million player option with the #Nets, according to sources close to the player. He is a free agent. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / June 29, 2022
Patty Mills, Brooklyn (player option): $7,181,657. Patty Mills has one of the league’s most interesting player-option decisions; his option (for $6.18 million) and his BORD$ value are nearly identical. While it seems likely he’ll be back in a Brooklyn uniform in either event, he’d be eligible for a raise to $7.4 million if he opts out and then re-signs. -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022
