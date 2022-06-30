PJ Tucker unlikely to return to Miami

Alex Schiffer: Multiple teams — including Atlanta, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Chicago and Philadelphia — are expected to compete for PJ Tucker in free agency. All are expected to offer the full mid-level/TPMLE exception. He is unlikely to return to Miami, per sources.
Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Fascinating that so many teams are pursuing multi-year deals for PJ Tucker. He turns 38 in March.
Complete list of 38-and-over guys who played 20+ MPG in at least 12 playoff games in 1 season.
Kareem (4x)
Miller (2x)
Mailman
Parish
Kidd
Ray Allen – 12:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Multiple teams — including Atlanta, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Chicago and Philadelphia — are expected to compete for PJ Tucker in free agency. All are expected to offer the full mid-level/TPMLE exception. He is unlikely to return to Miami, per sources. – 12:45 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m feeling really good about the Sixers right now.
De’Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker are exactly what they needed. If they nail the BAE and Harden comes to camp in shape I’m ready to consider them true contenders again. – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Least PPG for active players playing over 28 MPG:
7.1 — PJ Tucker
8.7 — Draymond Green
9.2 — Isaac Okoro
9.5 — Herbert Jones
9.8 — Rajon Rondo pic.twitter.com/CxR89ivrI7 – 10:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Procedural announcement: PJ Tucker, as you all knew would be the case, officially did not opt in. He’s a free agent. Carry on. – 6:58 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Darryl Morey is a creature of habit. He’s wanted PJ TucKer in a Sixers uniform for years and will try to do so again this off-season. Eric Gordon is another player he’s monitoring.
James Harden opting out creates some cap flexibility. But they are still looking to create more. – 5:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden opts out of deal, forgoes $47 million payday for free agency. This opens the door to sign PJ Tucker in free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat summer/free agency guesses: Oladipo gone, Herro gets 4/110, Martin stays, Dedmon gone, Morris gone, UD returns … and despite tons of evidence to the contrary in recent days, PJ Tucker comes back. – 9:53 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wouldn’t rule out PJ Tucker returning to Miami, but also wouldn’t discount the Sixers offer as just leverage. If they move Thybulle and Korkmaz into cap space (or an exception) they’ll have the space needed to offer PJ the MLE. They appear motivated to do that. – 8:55 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN – 4:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year
They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high
Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM
Jake Fischer on PJ Tucker going to Philadelphia: ‘I’ve heard Joel Embiid is on board, … also PJ’s agent resides in Philly. There’s one thing that I know for sure. He has wanted to get paid. He has been a journeyman in this league for years and years and years and years, a mercenary role player on all these contending teams. To my knowledge, I don’t think he’s made over 10 million a year. He’s wanted a double digit salary. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 30, 2022
Anthony Chiang: PJ Tucker is officially an unrestricted free agent, by the way. He allowed his opt-in deadline to pass. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 29, 2022
