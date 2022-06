PJ Tucker unlikely to return to Miami

Jake Fischer on PJ Tucker going to Philadelphia: ‘I’ve heard Joel Embiid is on board, … also PJ’s agent resides in Philly. There’s one thing that I know for sure. He has wanted to get paid. He has been a journeyman in this league for years and years and years and years, a mercenary role player on all these contending teams. To my knowledge, I don’t think he’s made over 10 million a year. He’s wanted a double digit salary. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 30, 2022