Rockets intend to keep Jae'Sean Tate

Rockets’ forward Jae’Sean Tate awards the $10,000 Jae’Sean Tate BUILT Scholarship on Bold.org to aspiring restaurateur, Victoria Bell of Lawrence, Kansas. With the help of a degree, Bell hopes to one day open her own restaurant or bakery. youtube.com/watch?v=20jliG…

The Houston Rockets never officially picked up Jae’Sean Tate’s $1.8M team option. And they ended declining his option today. Tate will now be a restricted free agent on July 1. – 3:52 PM

We’re going to talk some #Rockets @BimaThug will join us around 9:15 pm to talk about the cap increase and the team declining Jae’Sean Tate’s option. twitter.com/i/spaces/1eaJb…

