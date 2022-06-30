Rockets intend to keep Jae'Sean Tate

The Rockets intend to keep Tate, a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking said. They did not make qualifying offers to center Bruno Fernando or on the two-way contract of forward Trevelin Queen. Anthony Lamb, who also had a two-way contract, is also a free agent.
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re going to talk some #Rockets. @BimaThug will join us around 9:15 pm to talk about the cap increase and the team declining Jae’Sean Tate’s option. twitter.com/i/spaces/1eaJb… – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Houston Rockets never officially picked up Jae’Sean Tate’s $1.8M team option. And they ended declining his option today. Tate will now be a restricted free agent on July 1. – 3:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets’ forward Jae’Sean Tate awards the $10,000 Jae’Sean Tate BUILT Scholarship on Bold.org to aspiring restaurateur, Victoria Bell of Lawrence, Kansas. With the help of a degree, Bell hopes to one day open her own restaurant or bakery. youtube.com/watch?v=20jliG… – 10:28 AM
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets have declined forward Jae’Sean Tate’s $1.8 million team option for next season, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets and Tate have mutual interest in discussing new deal in free agency beginning Thursday night. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 29, 2022
Keith Smith: The Houston Rockets have officially exercised their $1.8M team option for Jae’Sean Tate, a league source tells @spotrac. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022
The Rockets will pick up their option on the third season of forward Jae’Sean Tate’s contract by Wednesday’s deadline, a person with knowledge of the decision said. Tate will earn $1.9 million in the final season of the contract he signed as an undrafted free agent. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2022
