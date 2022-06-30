Spurs to waive Danilo Gallinari

Adrian Wojnarowski: After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Add Gallinari to the handful of Heat PF options if Tucker leaves as expected; he’s expected to be bought out by Spurs. The latest from our Heat/NBA free agency live blog, with Durant news and more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Here’s the first graf of Spurs release:
The team has acquired a protected 2023 first round draft pick, two unprotected first round picks in 2025 & 2027, the rights to swap 2026 first round picks and Danilo Gallinari from Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale. – 3:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I have a $10.3 million BORD$ value on Danilo Gallinari, think he should be in play for MLE money on a one-year deal.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Danilo Gallinari becomes a free agent
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Spurs just officially announced their trade sending Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a 2025 first-round pick swap. – 3:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs now make Murray trade official.
Spurs acquire
Gallinari
2023 protected 1st from CHA
2025, 2027 Hawks 1sts
2026 Hawks pick swap
Hawks acquire
Dejounte Murray
Jock Landale – 3:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences. – 3:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/k8M5vvTZtd – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/HVKp4H0VvF – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/bYsVKyA4Q0 – 11:30 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:
SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)
NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)
IND: $28M
ORL: $27.8M
OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk – 11:11 AM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
It’s hard to say goodbye. We always know what we leave behind but not what we’ll find in front of us.
I leave behind good guys, special fans and two unforgettable seasons. We flew high Hawks…I’ll never forget this!
Thank you Atlanta from the bottom of my heart.
Gallo. pic.twitter.com/u9jp9jLPMW – 10:47 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls expected to pursue Danilo Gallinari, can offer $7-8 million annually for two years sportando.basketball/en/bulls-expec… – 10:00 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Hearing if it was up to Mo Bamba he would be a Bull by tonight. Wanted to be a Bull on draft night ’18, and that hasn’t changed. Problem is feeling isn’t mutual at his current asking value. As reported by @KC Johnson, Danilo Gallinari is in play. – 9:38 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS
🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update
🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/SJ3v2KtKJ2 – 9:29 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Contracts that became fully guaranteed yesterday:
Chimezie Metu – SAC
Max Strus – MIA
Gabe Vincent – MIA
Omer Yurtseven – MIA
Danilo Gallinari upped his guarantee amount to $11.5M-$12M and pushed his guarantee back as part of the trade between ATL and SAS. – 8:22 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Danilo Gallinari in his two seasons as a Hawk:
— 12/4/2
— 43/39/92%
— Led team in PTS and REB off the bench
— Led team in playoff PTS and REB off the bench
— Top 5 FT% in the league pic.twitter.com/Xo2i2OlcRg – 8:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about Danilo Gallinari earlier today among my Suns MLE wing targets. He’s heading to the Spurs now, but only $4.5M of his $21.5M salary is guaranteed and he could be a FA soon if San Antonio buys him out: bit.ly/3I0WIHm – 7:30 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Draft picks aside, Popovich’s goal was to acquire the Hawks’ nearest player (Gallinari, 33) in age to him… – 6:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Spurs trade Dejounte Murray to Hawks for Gallinari, two first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/rep… – 6:16 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
League source confirms report by @Jake Fischer that Celtics are interested in signing Danilo Gallinari if he is waived by San Antonio. – 5:51 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
This is also why the Hawks got Gallinari in the first place, despite them not having any sizeable hole for him, his high price point and his further cluttering of the roster. There was always an element of “we’ll figure it out later” to that deal. Welp, they figured it out later. – 5:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Danilo Gallinari will have a new team 🤯
The Atlanta Hawks are sending the Italian forward to the San Antonio Spurs via trade:
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Can confirm Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. Spurs getting Gallinari plus three future first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap opportunity. – 5:29 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Full deal for the Hawks-Spurs trade of Dejounte Murray:
Hawks get Dejounte Murray
Spurs get Danilo Gallinari, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round pick, 2026 swap and 2023 Charlotte protected first. – 5:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Atlanta trades Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks for Dejounte Murray
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks and a draft swap. – 5:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. – 5:16 PM
Jake Fischer: Not sure if this has been reported yet, but I’m told Danilo Gallinari’s guarantee date has only been officially moved back to July 8, which would suggest Atlanta is still looking to expand the Dejounte Murray trade as Hawks look for further John Collins, Kevin Huerter deals. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2022
The Bulls would join a list of contending teams to show interest in Danilo Gallinari should the veteran shooter be waived by the San Antonio Spurs as expected. The Spurs acquired Gallinari in Wednesday’s trade with the Atlanta Hawks centered on Dejounte Murray. If this deal were to happen, it would likely be in the neighborhood of $7-8 million annually for two years. Billy Donovan coached Gallinari in Oklahoma City. -via NBC Sports / June 30, 2022
The Heat also could have interest in Danilo Gallinari if he receives a buyout from San Antonio after being traded from Atlanta – with three-first round picks – in exchange for Dejounte Murray. -via Miami Herald / June 29, 2022
