Thaddeus Young to return to Raptors

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $16 million deal with the addition of performance incentives, his agents Jim Tanner and Max Wiepking of @Tandem Sports tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors management was clear when grabbing Thad Young they wanted him for more than a few months. Bird Rights were mentioned right away. A good fit on and off court. – 6:44 PM
Raptors management was clear when grabbing Thad Young they wanted him for more than a few months. Bird Rights were mentioned right away. A good fit on and off court. – 6:44 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today – 6:36 PM
Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today – 6:36 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $16 million deal with the addition of performance incentives, his agents Jim Tanner and Max Wiepking of @Tandem Sports tell @YahooSports. – 6:28 PM
Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $16 million deal with the addition of performance incentives, his agents Jim Tanner and Max Wiepking of @Tandem Sports tell @YahooSports. – 6:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Lu Dort has agreed to a five-year, $87.5M deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman tells ESPN. – 6:19 PM
Free agent G Lu Dort has agreed to a five-year, $87.5M deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman tells ESPN. – 6:19 PM
More on this storyline
Toronto and Fred VanVleet appear headed towards a contract extension that could approach four years and over $110 million, sources told B/R. Thaddeus Young is expected to find a two-year agreement worth at least $10 million to rejoin Toronto. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
The Toronto Raptors want to re-sign Thaddeus Young in free agency, league sources told HoopsHype. Toronto gave up a first-round pick in the draft as part of the trade to acquire Young, and the Raptors believe he’s a good veteran locker room presence who can still contribute on the court. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2022
John Hollinger: Let’s tackle these one by one. For starters, I think Boucher is more likely to have interest at that price point than Young just because of the age difference, especially on a multi-year deal. The Raptors are far enough below the tax line that they could theoretically sign both to MLE-sized deals using their limited Bird Rights and still have enough to use their own MLE, so they’re in a good spot to retain each. Certainly, I don’t see either getting more than the MLE. -via The Athletic / May 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.