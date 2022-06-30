There's mutual interest between Malik Monk, Kings

There’s mutual interest between Malik Monk and the Sacramento Kings, per @JakeLFischer h/t @TheSteinLine (Spotify Live) #NBATwitter
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uX5v-8C7uIo?t=2 – 1:13 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uX5v-8C7uIo?t=2 – 1:13 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk with @Jovan Buha about Russ opting in, the possibility of still trading him, the Lakers-Kyrie talks, Malik Monk’s future and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/17BqAWo8vlw?t=… – 6:26 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk with @Jovan Buha about Russ opting in, the possibility of still trading him, the Lakers-Kyrie talks, Malik Monk’s future and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/17BqAWo8vlw?t=… – 6:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast w/@Jovan Buha! We discuss Russ opting in, how close the Lakers got to a Kyrie deal, Malik Monk’s Laker future, free agent targets and more! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rus… – 10:48 AM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast w/@Jovan Buha! We discuss Russ opting in, how close the Lakers got to a Kyrie deal, Malik Monk’s Laker future, free agent targets and more! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rus… – 10:48 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @Lockedonlakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss Kyrie opting, what’s next for the Lakers, and whether Malik Monk at the TPMLE makes sense for the Lakers. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/0n9bi_ixrss?t=… – 5:48 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @Lockedonlakers podcast, YouTube version. We discuss Kyrie opting, what’s next for the Lakers, and whether Malik Monk at the TPMLE makes sense for the Lakers. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/0n9bi_ixrss?t=… – 5:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really good read from @Jovan Buha about the relationship between “The Arkansas Boys,” Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. We’re gonna talk with Jovan about this piece, Russ, Lakers free agency and other items on Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! AK
theathletic.com/3384708/2022/0… – 5:03 PM
Really good read from @Jovan Buha about the relationship between “The Arkansas Boys,” Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. We’re gonna talk with Jovan about this piece, Russ, Lakers free agency and other items on Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! AK
theathletic.com/3384708/2022/0… – 5:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Drama over! Kyrie finally opts in w/the Nets. What comes next for the Lakers? Plus, Malik Monk says he’s open to taking less to stay in L.A., but is he a good use of TPMLE? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 11:25 AM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Drama over! Kyrie finally opts in w/the Nets. What comes next for the Lakers? Plus, Malik Monk says he’s open to taking less to stay in L.A., but is he a good use of TPMLE? #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 11:25 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, up EXTRA EARLY on YouTube. We react to Kyrie opting in and where it leaves the Lakers. Plus, Would Malik Monk really take less money to stay? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=0n9bi_… – 9:19 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, up EXTRA EARLY on YouTube. We react to Kyrie opting in and where it leaves the Lakers. Plus, Would Malik Monk really take less money to stay? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=0n9bi_… – 9:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are limited in the type of contract they can offer Malik Monk when free agency starts this week.
But will he return to LA for less?
I spoke to Malik about his priorities in free agency, including why role and minutes are more important than $: https://t.co/Nb14zJGeT1 pic.twitter.com/UzBEyxIFU6 – 5:05 PM
The Lakers are limited in the type of contract they can offer Malik Monk when free agency starts this week.
But will he return to LA for less?
I spoke to Malik about his priorities in free agency, including why role and minutes are more important than $: https://t.co/Nb14zJGeT1 pic.twitter.com/UzBEyxIFU6 – 5:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 The rapidly developing and devolving situation in Brooklyn
💯 Malik Monk saying he’d take less money to stay with the Lakers
💯 The Knicks’ pursuit of Jalen Brunson
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/3ctViK… – 3:20 PM
💯 The rapidly developing and devolving situation in Brooklyn
💯 Malik Monk saying he’d take less money to stay with the Lakers
💯 The Knicks’ pursuit of Jalen Brunson
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/3ctViK… – 3:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Malik Monk says he’s willing to take discount to stay with Lakers, but that may not be enough nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/mal… – 2:56 PM
Malik Monk says he’s willing to take discount to stay with Lakers, but that may not be enough nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/mal… – 2:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
On the surface, they’re an odd pairing with much different paths to the NBA.
But dig deeper and there is a lot more in common between Malik Monk and Austin Reaves than just their Arkansas roots.
I spoke with the two and their brothers to learn more:
theathletic.com/3384708/2022/0… – 11:26 AM
On the surface, they’re an odd pairing with much different paths to the NBA.
But dig deeper and there is a lot more in common between Malik Monk and Austin Reaves than just their Arkansas roots.
I spoke with the two and their brothers to learn more:
theathletic.com/3384708/2022/0… – 11:26 AM
More on this storyline
The Lakers would like to retain Malik Monk at their taxpayer mid-level, but Monk is also searching for more lucrative deals, sources said, despite telling Jovan Buha of The Athletic he’d be willing to return to Los Angeles on a discount. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Malik Monk said he’d consider accepting less money than his market price to stay with the Lakers for the taxpayer midlevel exception. “They might not be able to pay me as much as I want,” he said. “But I could be here and be way more comfortable as a Laker than going to any other team (that would pay) me $5 million more. So it’s just me trying to figure out what team would really want me.” -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
As Monk weighs the most significant factors of his free agency, money is obviously important, but it’s not the most important one. Role and minutes are more notable considerations. “Money is always a part, man, but I don’t think it’s the biggest priority in my free agency this year,” Monk said. “It’s me feeling like I’m having a home and I can go out there and do the same things I did this year.” -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.