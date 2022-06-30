Timberwolves add Kyle Anderson

Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyle Anderson has agreed to a two-year, $18M deal to join the Timberwolves, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @wassbasketball tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Wolves structure Kyle Anderson’s 2-year, $18 million deal as $8.8M in 22-23, $9.2M in 23-24, then they’d still have close to $1.7M of the MLE left
That could be used to sign a player for $1.7M (slightly above the minimum) or could use it to sign Josh Minott to an NBA deal – 10:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves cap sheet after the Kyle Anderson signing.
– Roster is full at 15 (need to trade to add)
– Currently $8.8M below the tax (could add $ in trades)
– $28M below the cap for next offseason, but can still get to max space fairly easily (Beasley option, Prince non-guarantee) pic.twitter.com/sbbxvpa1BP – 9:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really like the Kyle Anderson fit for the Wolves. Experienced, poised and versatile. Winning player – 9:31 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Mannnn I’m gonna miss Kyle Anderson. Minny, you got an awesome one. Shout out to HE GOT GAME. pic.twitter.com/99PxyOi57r – 8:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Anderson in Memphis:
8.5 PPG
5.2 RPG
47.5 FG%
Slo Mo to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/eESdgt8WOS – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Guessing the Wolves left enough of the Non-Taxpayer MLE after signing Kyle Anderson to give Josh Minott a contract longer than the two years allowed by the Minimum Exception. – 8:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Kyle Anderson has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. – 8:40 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Gary Harris? Delon Wright? Derrick Jones Jr.? A couple others who might be out of the Jazz’s price range like Bruce Brown? Kyle Anderson? Otto Porter Jr.? – 7:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Among PFs, Portis, Ingles, Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher off the board… Warren, O. Porter, Kyle Anderson among those remaining in free agency… And Heat, of course, is pursuing Durant trade, as are many teams… There was nothing percolating on trade for Crowder earlier today – 6:36 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr.: Slowmooo… imma miss you bro @Kyle Anderson can’t wait to see out there -via Twitter @jarenjacksonjr / June 30, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Wolves have agreement with Kyle Anderson, source says. Wolves continue looking for a big as well -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / June 30, 2022
