Timberwolves add Kyle Anderson

If the Wolves structure Kyle Anderson’s 2-year, $18 million deal as $8.8M in 22-23, $9.2M in 23-24, then they’d still have close to $1.7M of the MLE leftThat could be used to sign a player for $1.7M (slightly above the minimum) or could use it to sign Josh Minott to an NBA deal – 10:07 PM