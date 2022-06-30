Timberwolves joining race for Deandre Ayton?

Brian Windhorst on Deandre Ayton: I’d keep an eye on Indiana… Another team to watch would be Minnesota. Minnesota is looking for a shot-blocker.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
For Heat fans against giving Tyler Herro an extension this summer, keep in mind that the Mavericks are about to lose Brunson for nothing because they couldn’t get an extension done last summer and the Suns might have to sell low on Ayton for the same reason. – 1:07 PM
For Heat fans against giving Tyler Herro an extension this summer, keep in mind that the Mavericks are about to lose Brunson for nothing because they couldn’t get an extension done last summer and the Suns might have to sell low on Ayton for the same reason. – 1:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Reminder: The Nets almost certainly cannot acquire Deandre Ayton in a sign-and-trade because any realistic salary for him would put them over the luxury tax apron.
Hawks, Celtics, Mavs, Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers, Bucks, Jazz also likely blocked from inbound sign-and-trades. – 12:50 PM
Reminder: The Nets almost certainly cannot acquire Deandre Ayton in a sign-and-trade because any realistic salary for him would put them over the luxury tax apron.
Hawks, Celtics, Mavs, Nuggets, Warriors, Clippers, Bucks, Jazz also likely blocked from inbound sign-and-trades. – 12:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives think a potential extension for Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter could be in the high teens or $20 million annually.
Plus, the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade chances, and more with @Chris Kirschner on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 11:45 AM
NBA executives think a potential extension for Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter could be in the high teens or $20 million annually.
Plus, the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade chances, and more with @Chris Kirschner on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
The 2018 draft class could be on the move today:
Deandre Ayton
Mo Bamba
Collin Sexton
Kevin Knox
Miles Bridges
Lonnie Walker
Jalen Brunson
Just to name a few. pic.twitter.com/5KP4AIne4r – 10:49 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here are five players the #Pacers should consider in free agency.
Do you think Deandre Ayton is worth the cost?
(This story originally included Miles Bridges, but he was removed following his reported arrest for domestic violence.) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:29 AM
Here are five players the #Pacers should consider in free agency.
Do you think Deandre Ayton is worth the cost?
(This story originally included Miles Bridges, but he was removed following his reported arrest for domestic violence.) indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton without getting a starting center in return, their pickings on the market will be slim. For @PHNX_Suns, I rounded out our MLE targets by looking at this year’s crop of bigs: https://t.co/Ir9rHrtsyo pic.twitter.com/vHIfFSTRW0 – 10:03 AM
If the Suns sign-and-trade Deandre Ayton without getting a starting center in return, their pickings on the market will be slim. For @PHNX_Suns, I rounded out our MLE targets by looking at this year’s crop of bigs: https://t.co/Ir9rHrtsyo pic.twitter.com/vHIfFSTRW0 – 10:03 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is out there at odds as high as 150-1 for MVP. If he is throwing lobs to Ayton …
sidelines.io/nba/can-kyrie-… – 9:29 AM
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is out there at odds as high as 150-1 for MVP. If he is throwing lobs to Ayton …
sidelines.io/nba/can-kyrie-… – 9:29 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
With DeAndre Ayton to #Nets rumors rampant, #Heat getting a meeting with Jalen Brunson and #spurs trading Dejounte Murray to #Hawks, there are not a whole bunch of unrestricted free agency options for Leon Rose and the #Knicks. Huge day for him. Hope he has Plans B and C. – 9:27 AM
With DeAndre Ayton to #Nets rumors rampant, #Heat getting a meeting with Jalen Brunson and #spurs trading Dejounte Murray to #Hawks, there are not a whole bunch of unrestricted free agency options for Leon Rose and the #Knicks. Huge day for him. Hope he has Plans B and C. – 9:27 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:03 AM
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Jake Fischer breaking down the rumors from Jalen Brunson to DeAndre Ayton ahead of free agency’s opening bell.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:03 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not reporting, but reading the free agency landscape this morning:
It’s starting to feel like the Pacers might be the most “real” spot for Deandre Ayton via S&T. Indiana having cap space + contracts to send back to Phoenix eliminates most of the Base Year Compensation issues. – 8:17 AM
Not reporting, but reading the free agency landscape this morning:
It’s starting to feel like the Pacers might be the most “real” spot for Deandre Ayton via S&T. Indiana having cap space + contracts to send back to Phoenix eliminates most of the Base Year Compensation issues. – 8:17 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills opts out as Deandre Ayton-to-#Nets trade rumors heat up nypost.com/2022/06/29/net… via @nypostsports – 8:52 PM
Patty Mills opts out as Deandre Ayton-to-#Nets trade rumors heat up nypost.com/2022/06/29/net… via @nypostsports – 8:52 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 7:32 PM
Following the Dejounte Murray trade to Atlanta, a look at the trade market for John Collins, Deandre Ayton interest, a preview of De’Andre Hunter extension talks, Delon Wright and Lou Williams updates and more with @Chris Kirschner on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/hawks-ru… – 7:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
… Could the Hawks still be in on DeAndre Ayton?
Clint Capela, one of Bogdanovic and Huerter and their own 2023 first? – 5:37 PM
… Could the Hawks still be in on DeAndre Ayton?
Clint Capela, one of Bogdanovic and Huerter and their own 2023 first? – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
CBA realities make a Deadre Ayton trade to the Nets very unlikely nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:26 PM
CBA realities make a Deadre Ayton trade to the Nets very unlikely nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Suns players with 15+ PPG on 60+ FG% in a season:
Deandre Ayton (2022)
Shaquille O’Neal (2009) pic.twitter.com/se7OZ1G57x – 2:57 PM
Suns players with 15+ PPG on 60+ FG% in a season:
Deandre Ayton (2022)
Shaquille O’Neal (2009) pic.twitter.com/se7OZ1G57x – 2:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With the new projected salary cap of $123.6 million, the Spurs’ max cap space possibility expands from $34.4 million to $36 million.
Still enough to offer a free agent with 0-6 years of experience a max contract (Example: Ayton) – 2:57 PM
With the new projected salary cap of $123.6 million, the Spurs’ max cap space possibility expands from $34.4 million to $36 million.
Still enough to offer a free agent with 0-6 years of experience a max contract (Example: Ayton) – 2:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fresh from our pals @betonline_ag the odds on free agents landing in OKC. Thunder are the favorites for Russ if he isn’t in LA, also mentioned for Ayton and Robinson. pic.twitter.com/U7IrXuOVnr – 1:23 PM
Fresh from our pals @betonline_ag the odds on free agents landing in OKC. Thunder are the favorites for Russ if he isn’t in LA, also mentioned for Ayton and Robinson. pic.twitter.com/U7IrXuOVnr – 1:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA free agency 2022: Deandre Ayton leads center market ift.tt/Hz7AVl8 – 1:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA free agency 2022: Deandre Ayton leads center market ift.tt/Hz7AVl8 – 1:18 PM
More on this storyline
Brooklyn, in need of athleticism in the frontcourt, likes Ayton and could piece together a package headlined by Joe Harris. But Ayton’s options, for now, appear limited. -via Sports Illustrated / June 30, 2022
Michael Grange: Some pre-free agency Raptors intel: While DeAndre Ayton has been linked to Raps by a few outlets, my understanding is there have been no talks re: Toronto landing the Suns centre, which would be difficult in any case due to base year compensation issues in the required S&T.; 1/ -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 30, 2022
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the most recent The Hoop Collective podcast that he would “keep an eye on Indiana” in regards to restricted free agent Deandre Ayton and that the Pacers were interested in a potential Ayton trade before last season’s February trade deadline (38:20 mark), though the Suns didn’t want to break up their core at the time. -via Bleacher Report / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.